In a post on X, Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, said the three wars shared a troubling pattern of governments using misleading justifications to draw the United States into costly military conflicts.“The Vietnam War was based on a lie. The Iraq War was based on a lie. The current war in Iran was based on a lie,” he wrote, warning that the consequences of repeating such decisions could be severe.

Sanders has repeatedly opposed US military involvement in Iran. Following US and Israeli strikes on the country on February 28, 2026, he described the military campaign as illegal and unconstitutional, arguing that President Donald Trump had acted without congressional authorization. He also called on the Senate to reconvene and consider a War Powers Resolution to limit the president's authority to continue military operations.

Drawing parallels with Vietnam, Sanders pointed to the 1964 Gulf of Tonkin incident, which helped provide the political justification for expanding US military involvement. Although North Vietnamese forces attacked a US destroyer on August 2, the alleged second attack on August 4 did not occur, according to later historical investigations. The incident nevertheless helped secure congressional approval for President Lyndon Johnson to escalate the conflict. More than 58,000 US service members and millions of Vietnamese people died during the war.

He also cited the 2003 invasion of Iraq, which the George W. Bush administration justified partly through claims that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. Extensive postwar investigations found no substantial stockpiles of the weapons cited before the invasion, while a US intelligence commission later described the prewar assessments as a major intelligence failure. Sanders said the Iraq War cost thousands of American lives, hundreds of thousands of Iraqi lives and trillions of dollars.

Sanders' criticism comes as the Iran conflict continues to carry significant military, economic and political consequences for Washington. A Congressional Research Service report estimated that US military operations had cost approximately $38 billion by August 1, 2026. Reuters reported on November 4 that Vice President JD Vance questioned whether the war had been worth its cost and linked it to Republican losses in the midterm elections. President Trump, however, defended the military campaign, saying it had prevented Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Sanders has warned that another prolonged Middle East conflict could divert billions of dollars from domestic priorities, deepen regional instability and cause further civilian suffering. His central argument is that the United States must examine the evidence and justifications for military action before repeating the costly mistakes of previous wars.