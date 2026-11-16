MENAFN - Khaama Press)Bakhtar News Agency reported that the releases were secured through cooperation with the Taliban administration's embassy in Cairo, which handles diplomatic affairs related to Libya. It added that efforts were continuing to secure the release and return of other Afghan nationals detained in the North African country.

However, the Taliban authorities have not disclosed the identities of those released, the reasons for their arrests or the number of Afghan nationals who remain in Libyan detention facilities.

Libya has become a major transit point for migrants and asylum seekers attempting to reach Europe through the Mediterranean Sea. Thousands of people from Africa and Asia, including Afghans, have travelled through the country in search of safer conditions and better economic opportunities.

The country has also faced international criticism over the treatment of migrants held in detention facilities, where reports by international organisations have documented arbitrary detention, abuse and other serious human rights violations.

In a related development, Reuters reported on October 28 that eastern Libya's administration had prohibited Iranian and Afghan nationals from entering areas under its control through land, sea and air ports. The administration also announced plans to deport Afghans and Iranians without valid residence permits.

Libya remains politically divided between rival administrations based in the east and west. According to figures cited by Reuters from the United Nations, the country hosted more than 900,000 migrants in June 2026.

The latest release announcement comes amid continuing concerns about the safety and treatment of migrants in Libya. However, it remains unclear how many Afghan nationals are still imprisoned or detained in the country and when further releases may take place.

The UN Human Rights Office and the UN Support Mission in Libya published a report in February 2026 documenting arbitrary detention, torture, human trafficking, forced labour and sexual violence against migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in Libya. The report covered abuses between January 2024 and December 2025 and called for the release of people held arbitrarily.