US District Judge Jeffrey T. Kuntz issued the ruling on Tuesday, November 10, in Florida, partially rejecting the BBC's request to dismiss the lawsuit. The decision allows Trump's defamation claim to move forward but does not establish that the broadcaster is legally responsible for defaming him.

The lawsuit centres on a BBC Panorama documentary titled Trump: A Second Chance, broadcast shortly before the November 2024 US presidential election. The programme combined two separate sections of Trump's speech, delivered nearly 55 minutes apart, making it appear that he had issued a continuous call for his supporters to march to the US Capitol and fight.

The edited footage included Trump's remarks about walking to the Capitol with his supporters and his later statement that they should“fight like hell.” However, the documentary omitted an intervening section in which he called for peaceful protest.

The BBC previously apologised for the editing, acknowledging that it was an error of judgment and that the programme gave the impression of a direct call for violent action. The controversy also prompted the resignations of former BBC Director-General Tim Davie and the broadcaster's head of news, Deborah Turness.

In his ruling, Kuntz said Trump's allegations were sufficient to establish a plausible claim that the BBC had acted with actual malice, meaning it knew the material was false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

The judge said the nearly 55-minute gap between the two sections could support the argument that the broadcaster knew, or should have known, that the edited footage was misleading. He rejected the BBC's argument that the changes amounted to ordinary editing to shorten a lengthy speech, saying the result created something different from what Trump had actually said.

However, Trump must still prove that the BBC acted with actual malice and that the documentary caused him actual reputational or other legally recognised damages to win the case. The judge has not ruled on the truth of Trump's allegations.

The court also dismissed Trump's separate claim that the BBC violated Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, finding that the documentary did not constitute commercial speech under the law. Trump will also face the challenge of establishing actual damages because the documentary was not broadcast in Florida.

The BBC said it was surprised by the decision but respected the court's authority and remained confident in its legal position. The broadcaster said it would continue to defend itself through the legal process.

Trump welcomed the ruling, describing it as a“huge victory” in a post on his Truth Social platform. He also vowed to continue challenging media organisations that he accuses of misleading the American public.

The case will now move to the next stage, with the BBC required to file its formal response by December 1. In a separate ruling in late October, a judge also ordered Trump to sit for questioning by BBC lawyers by December 11, warning that failure to comply could result in court sanctions.