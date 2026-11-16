MENAFN - Khaama Press) A Netanyahu lookalike, reportedly a shopkeeper in Tehran, has become an unlikely online star. A short video shows the man, whose resemblance to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hard to miss, behind the counter of a dried-fruit and sweets shop.

The nine-second clip has been shared widely on Persian-language social media. It shows the gray-haired man sitting behind a weighing scale. As the camera moves closer, a Persian caption asks viewers whether his face looks familiar.

For many viewers, it did. One Iranian user joked that Netanyahu had stopped worrying about Iran and gone into the nut business instead. Another suggested that Iranian state television hire the man to play the Israeli leader in staged scenes of his arrest.

Other users just wanted directions. Several asked for the shop's address, and one commenter said they planned to stop by for sweets, according to the Israeli news site Walla.

The video has since spread well beyond Iran and has been covered by Israeli, Turkish and Arab media. Some of the attention has been hostile. The Turkish news site Haberler reported that some social media users had called for a boycott of the shop because of the resemblance, and that some customers had stayed away. Those claims have not been independently verified.

The man's identity is also unclear. Israel Hayom reported that some posts had attached a name to him but said it could not confirm the name through a reliable source. The exact location of the shop and the date the video was filmed have not been confirmed either.

This is not the first Netanyahu double to turn up in the Iranian capital. In December 2025, a photo of a similar-looking man waiting in line at a bakery in Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood circulated online, according to the Israeli newspaper Maariv. It is not known whether the two images show the same person.

Iran and Israel remain bitter adversaries, and anything linked to Netanyahu tends to draw strong reactions on Iranian social media. Lookalikes have been pulled into that rivalry before. In August 2025, Iran International reported on a video from Iran's Mazandaran province in which people in military attire staged the mock abduction of Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump lookalikes during a parade.

So far the shopkeeper has received a mix of jokes, curiosity and suspicion. Whether all this brings in more customers or drives them away is not yet clear.