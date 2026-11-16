According to the Associated Press (AP), US authorities have been exploring routes through Pakistan to deport Afghan nationals detained in the United States, with some potentially facing onward transfer to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The controversy intensified on November 10 after a deportation flight carrying Iranian nationals reportedly returned to Arizona when Pakistan declined to receive the passengers.

The developments have raised questions about Islamabad's involvement in Washington's expanding deportation campaign and whether Pakistan will ultimately agree to facilitate the transfers.

Iranian deportation flight turns back

The latest setback occurred on Tuesday, November 10, when a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) charter flight carrying at least nine Iranian nationals departed Mesa, Arizona, but returned approximately 30 minutes later.

According to The New York Times, Pakistan reportedly refused to receive the deportees, forcing the aircraft to return to its departure airport. The passengers were subsequently taken back to an immigration detention facility.

The incident followed another failed deportation attempt on November 8, when at least eight Iranian nationals boarded a flight scheduled to travel through Georgia and Pakistan before reaching Iran. The flight was cancelled without an official explanation, the Associated Press reported.

The proposed transfers have also faced legal challenges. Iranian immigration advocates have raised concerns about the disclosure of confidential asylum information and the potential danger detainees could face if returned to Iran.

Pakistan confirms discussions with Washington

Pakistan has acknowledged discussions with the United States over a proposal to use its territory as a transit point for deporting Afghan nationals, but has not announced any final agreement.

On November 6, Foreign Office spokesperson Sajad Haider Khan said the proposal remained under consideration and that Islamabad was consulting relevant stakeholders to find a mutually acceptable solution.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the discussions concern the possible transfer of Afghan nationals from the United States through Pakistan. Islamabad has not publicly confirmed accepting the proposed arrangement or disclosed its precise terms.

The proposed Afghan transfers reportedly involve more than 150 people detained in the United States, including individuals and family members who previously worked alongside American forces in Afghanistan.

Washington has reportedly considered Pakistan as an intermediary because it does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with the Taliban authorities in Kabul, complicating direct deportations.

US court blocks deportation of Afghan nationals

The proposed Afghan deportations have encountered significant legal opposition. On November 3, US District Judge Valerie Caproni temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting Afghan nationals to Pakistan or Afghanistan after government lawyers told the court that no flights were scheduled for that week.

The restrictions were subsequently extended. On November 6, US District Judge Victor Marrero amended the order, barring the deportation of the Afghan nationals identified in the case to Pakistan, Afghanistan or any other third country pending further court proceedings. The administration was also required to provide advance notice of any planned deportations.

The proposed removals have drawn particular concern because some of those affected reportedly include former US military partners and their relatives, religious minorities and other individuals who fear reprisals under Taliban rule.

Opposition has also grown in the US Congress. On November 2, Representative Scott Peters led a group of 66 lawmakers in urging the Trump administration to cancel planned deportation flights involving Afghan and Iranian nationals.

The lawmakers warned that returning vulnerable individuals could expose them to persecution, torture or death. They also called on Washington to caution Pakistan against facilitating transfers that could result in people being handed over to authorities responsible for serious human rights abuses.

The developments leave Pakistan's potential role in the deportation arrangements uncertain. While Islamabad has confirmed discussions concerning Afghan nationals, the aborted Iranian flights have raised additional questions about whether it is prepared to facilitate the onward transfer of deportees to Iran.

Neither the US administration nor Pakistan has publicly provided a comprehensive explanation of the proposed arrangements or the conditions under which such transfers might take place.