Putin made the remarks on Wednesday, November 11, during a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Moscow, which brought together leaders of member states to discuss regional and international security challenges.

According to Russia's state-run RIA Novosti news agency, Putin said developments in Afghanistan were receiving particular attention as part of efforts to strengthen security along the organization's external borders. He emphasized that member states were maintaining close coordination to address emerging security challenges.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov also highlighted Afghanistan-related security concerns during the meeting, calling for coordinated efforts to counter cross-border threats while supporting the country's economic recovery.

Japarov emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation among CSTO members against international terrorism, extremism, organized crime and drug trafficking. He also stressed that addressing Afghanistan's challenges required both security cooperation and efforts to improve the country's economic situation.

The discussions come amid continuing concerns among Central Asian countries about the activities of militant groups in Afghanistan and the possibility of instability spreading across the region.

In a related development, the CSTO has repeatedly identified the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border as a major security priority. The organization has been working on a five-year programme to strengthen border protection, including providing Tajikistan with military equipment, weapons and technical surveillance systems.

The programme involves several CSTO members, including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, with the first deliveries expected before the end of 2026. Tajikistan shares approximately 1,344 kilometres of border with Afghanistan, much of it running through mountainous and difficult terrain.

Afghanistan's security situation has also featured prominently in wider regional discussions because of concerns about militant groups, particularly Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), which has been linked to attacks inside Afghanistan and beyond its borders.

An Al Jazeera report published on November 10 noted that security concerns surrounding Afghanistan remained a major issue for Russia and Central Asian countries ahead of the Moscow summit. The report cited estimates by Russian officials that as many as 23,000 fighters belonging to more than 20 armed groups operate in Afghanistan.

The CSTO comprises six member states: Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Armenia remains a member but has suspended its participation in the organization's activities.

The Moscow meeting also resulted in the signing of 18 documents aimed at strengthening cooperation among member states. Tajikistan is scheduled to assume the organization's rotating chairmanship on January 1, 2027.