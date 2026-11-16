Speaking on Thursday, November 12, at a ceremony marking the 160th anniversary of the birth of revolutionary leader Sun Yat-sen in Beijing, Xi said the“tide of history cannot be stopped” and that the complete reunification of China“must be realised, and it will certainly be realised.”

Reuters reported that Xi described resolving the Taiwan issue as an“unwavering historical mission” of the Chinese Communist Party, calling on people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to oppose pro-independence forces and support peaceful relations.

Xi said Beijing remained committed to peaceful reunification under its“one country, two systems” framework and was willing to engage in dialogue with Taiwan based on the one-China principle. He did not mention the use of military force in his speech.

However, Beijing has never ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control. China considers the self-governed island part of its territory, while Taiwan rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims and maintains that its future should be determined by its people.

The proposed“one country, two systems” arrangement, which Beijing has repeatedly offered as a model for Taiwan, is not supported by any major Taiwanese political party.

Tensions across the Taiwan Strait remain high, with Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels operating around the island regularly. Taiwan reported detecting 29 Chinese aircraft and warships conducting a joint readiness patrol around the island in connection with the latest military activity.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has maintained that only the people of Taiwan have the right to determine the island's future. In a separate statement on Thursday, Lai said Taiwan would participate in next week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on an equal basis with other members.

Reuters reported that Lai had appointed Acer founder Stan Shih as Taiwan's representative to the summit, asking him to highlight the island's role as a reliable partner amid geopolitical, energy and supply-chain challenges.

Xi's remarks come ahead of an expected meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen on November 18–19. Taiwan is likely to remain a sensitive issue in relations between Washington and Beijing, particularly given US support for the island's defence and China's opposition to foreign involvement in the dispute.

The anniversary event also highlighted the contested historical legacy of Sun Yat-sen, who helped lead the 1911 revolution that ended imperial rule in China and founded the Republic of China.

Following the Communist victory in the Chinese civil war in 1949, the Republic of China government retreated to Taiwan, which has since been governed separately. Sun is regarded as a founding figure in both mainland China and Taiwan, although the two sides interpret his legacy differently.