Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson for the Taliban authorities, announced on Thursday, November 12, that Overchuk would meet with senior Taliban officials during his visit. Discussions are expected to focus on bilateral political and economic relations, transit connectivity and investment opportunities for Russian businesses.

The delegation is also expected to explore opportunities for joint economic projects and stronger commercial ties between the two countries. Several Russian businesspeople and investors are accompanying the delegation, according to reports.

The visit comes amid growing economic engagement between Moscow and Kabul. According to Russian officials, bilateral trade between the two countries increased significantly in 2026, with trade volume doubling in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2025.

TOLOnews, citing Russian officials, also reported that trade increased 2.5 times during the first seven months of 2026, although the overall volume remains relatively modest. Russia is seeking to expand exports to Afghanistan, particularly in energy products, agricultural goods and vehicles.

Earlier this month, Overchuk met with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Moscow, where the two sides discussed cooperation in trade, energy, investment and transport connectivity, including potential projects linked to the International North-South Transport Corridor.

The corridor is a major international trade route intended to connect Russia with markets in South Asia and beyond. Afghanistan's geographic position could offer Moscow additional opportunities to develop regional trade and transit links.

This is Overchuk's second visit to Kabul. He previously travelled to Kabul on November 25, 2024, as part of a high-level Russian delegation led by Sergei Shoigu, then secretary of Russia's Security Council.

Russian officials have described cooperation with the Taliban as important for regional security, economic development and trade. Moscow has also called on other regional countries to deepen engagement with Afghanistan.