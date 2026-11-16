Reuters reported on Friday, November 13, that the collision occurred on a highway near the UNESCO-listed national park. Police initially confirmed 23 deaths and warned that the toll could rise as rescue and emergency operations continued.

The bus was carrying approximately 30 passengers and travelling towards a neighbouring district when it collided with the container truck, according to Golaghat district police. The truck driver was also injured, police told Reuters.

The Associated Press later reported that the death toll had reached at least 24, with 11 people injured. Children and the bus driver were among those killed, according to local authorities.

The accident occurred on a highway near Kaziranga National Park, approximately 225 kilometres east of Assam's capital, Dispur. The park is a UNESCO World Heritage site internationally recognised for its population of endangered one-horned rhinoceroses.

Assam state minister Atul Bora described the collision as one of the worst road accidents in the state's history and said authorities had launched an investigation into its cause. He also said witnesses reported that the bus had been travelling at high speed before the crash. However, the cause has not been officially established.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolences over the deaths and said he had sent a senior minister to the accident site to oversee relief arrangements.

He also said the immediate priority was to ensure that injured passengers received medical treatment without delay.

India has one of the world's highest road-accident death rates, with dangerous driving, poorly maintained roads and ageing vehicles among the factors contributing to fatalities, according to the Associated Press.

The crash adds to concerns over road safety in the country, where major highway accidents continue to cause significant loss of life.