Sarwari secured the runner-up position after reaching the final with a 7-0 victory over Kazakhstan's Yasmina Yelyubayeva. She then faced Brazil's Kathriny Mota Varto in the gold-medal match, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The judges awarded the victory to the Brazilian competitor, leaving Sarwari with the silver medal.

Four athletes competed in the weight category. Mota Varto of Brazil took first place, Sarwari finished second, Yelyubayeva secured third, and Brazil's Laura Silva placed fourth.

According to the competition results provided, three of the four athletes were 13 years old, while Silva was 12.

The championship's youth competition is being held from November 11 to 13 at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, according to the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. The event brings together young athletes competing in different age groups, weight categories and disciplines.

The Abu Dhabi championship is part of a wider series of international jiu-jitsu competitions scheduled in the UAE this month. The programme includes youth, amateur, masters, professional and para-jiu-jitsu events.

Sarwari's result adds to Afghanistan's representation in international martial arts competitions, where athletes compete despite limited sporting opportunities and resources at home.

Her silver medal marks a notable achievement for the young Afghan competitor on an international stage.