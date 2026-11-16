Reuters reported on Friday, November 13, that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani signed the agreement during talks in Istanbul. A joint statement issued after their meeting said the pact aims to strengthen collective defence, protect national sovereignty and promote regional security.

Under the agreement, the two countries will consult on security threats, regional and international developments, and defence policies. They also agreed to expand military cooperation through joint exercises, defence industry projects and exchanges of military personnel and training programmes.

The full text of the defence agreement has not been made public, and neither government has detailed what specific military assistance would be provided in the event of an external attack. However, the joint statement described the agreement as a commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries and maintaining regional stability.

The signing took place during the 12th meeting of the Qatar-Turkiye Supreme Strategic Committee at Istanbul's Dolmabahce Presidential Office. The two leaders also witnessed the signing and exchange of several other agreements covering education, consumer protection, market monitoring, and cooperation on peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution.

Erdogan said Turkey and Qatar would continue working to prevent a renewed outbreak of conflict in the Gulf region and create conditions for dialogue and peace. The Turkish presidency also said the two countries intended to diversify and strengthen their energy partnership and expand cooperation in the defence industry.

The agreement adds another dimension to the longstanding military relationship between Ankara and Doha. Turkey already maintains a military presence in Qatar and has previously signed defence cooperation agreements with the Gulf state.

The latest pact also comes as Turkey expands its regional defence partnerships. In August, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, under which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. Turkey's parliament ratified that agreement the previous week, paving the way for Ankara to provide military support to Saudi Arabia amid attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement.

The new Turkey-Qatar agreement reflects growing efforts by regional countries to strengthen defence coordination and security cooperation amid conflicts and uncertainty across the Middle East.