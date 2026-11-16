Reuters reported on Friday, November 13, 2026, citing White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales and a senior US administration official, that the three leaders are expected to meet on Thursday, November 19, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

Wales said Trump would discuss reducing nuclear weapons worldwide, describing their proliferation as a serious danger. However, a senior US official said Washington did not expect the meeting to result in an agreement, describing the discussions as an initial step towards future negotiations.

The proposed meeting would bring together the leaders of the world's three largest nuclear powers for discussions on arms control, at a time when existing international nuclear agreements face growing uncertainty.

China has repeatedly resisted joining direct nuclear arms negotiations with Washington and Moscow, arguing that its nuclear arsenal is considerably smaller than those of the United States and Russia. Beijing has maintained that the two countries with the largest stockpiles should take the lead in nuclear arms reduction discussions.

The expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the last major nuclear arms control agreement between Washington and Moscow, in February 2026 has added to concerns about the absence of binding limits on the world's two largest nuclear arsenals.

According to estimates cited by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia has the largest nuclear warhead inventory, followed by the United States and China. The three countries' different nuclear capabilities have complicated efforts to establish a common framework for arms reductions.

A report by the South China Morning Post on November 11 said discussions among the three countries had also explored possible areas of agreement on artificial intelligence in nuclear command and control. The report said Ukraine and North Korea were largely absent from the proposed agenda, with the focus shifting towards issues where the three governments might find common ground.

The meeting is expected to cover other international security issues, including the US-Israeli war against Iran. However, the Trump administration does not plan to raise Russia's war in Ukraine, saying Washington is already pursuing separate diplomatic discussions with Moscow and Kyiv.

The US official also said Trump was not expected to hold a separate bilateral meeting with Putin during the gathering. The president is scheduled to travel to China on Monday, November 16, for a four-day Asian trip that also includes a stop in the Philippines.

Trump's proposed trilateral meeting comes amid broader efforts to maintain diplomatic engagement among Washington, Beijing and Moscow, despite disagreements over nuclear weapons, regional conflicts and international security.