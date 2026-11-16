Reuters reported on Friday, November 13, 2026, citing Irish police, that the suspicious device was discovered in an office building on Merrion Square. The Defence Forces' Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called in after police received a report of the device on Friday afternoon.

Police described the device as“crude but viable” and confirmed that the army team had made it safe. An investigation has been launched, but authorities have not disclosed when the device was placed at the building or provided further details about its origin.

The discovery came one day after leaders attending the European Political Community (EPC) summit gathered for an official dinner at the National Gallery of Ireland, located across Merrion Square from the building where the device was found.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were among those who attended Thursday's dinner, hosted as part of the two-day gathering in the Irish capital.

Irish police had established security cordons around the National Gallery and nearby streets ahead of the dinner, with traffic restrictions and road closures imposed across the area. The authorities described the summit as the largest policing and security operation in the history of the Irish state.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ also reported on November 13 that the army bomb disposal unit had been deployed to Merrion Square after Gardaí, Ireland's national police service, responded to the report of a suspicious object. Parts of the square were cordoned off as the investigation continued.

The Irish Times clarified that the building where the device was discovered was not the National Gallery, where the leaders had attended dinner, and that the gallery itself was not evacuated.

The incident occurred during an unusually extensive security operation for the EPC summit, which brought together around 50 European leaders and representatives of international organisations in Dublin on November 12. An informal meeting of European Union leaders followed on November 13 at a separate venue, approximately 1.5 kilometres from the building where the device was discovered.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also attended the summit but missed Thursday's dinner because he was meeting US presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff outside Dublin as part of diplomatic discussions on the war in Ukraine.

Irish authorities have not established whether the device was connected to the summit or its participants. The investigation remains focused on determining its origin and circumstances.