Reuters reported on Friday, November 13, 2026, citing the Financial Times, that Nvidia's board had approached Haas as it considered candidates to replace Huang. However, the board later said it was still selecting an executive search firm and had not formally engaged any potential candidates, describing speculation about individual contenders as premature.

Haas is among several names being discussed as a possible successor. He spent seven years at Nvidia, where he rose to vice president and general manager of its computing products business, before joining Arm in 2013. He became Arm's chief executive in 2022 and oversaw the company's listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange in 2023.

Arm develops processor architectures and licenses them to companies that design chips for products ranging from smartphones to computers and data centres. Haas's previous experience at Nvidia and leadership of a publicly traded semiconductor company have made him a prominent potential external candidate, although there is no indication that he has been offered the position.

Nvidia's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, is serving as interim chief executive while the board considers internal and external candidates. The company announced on November 12 that Huang had resigned as chief executive and board member with immediate effect. It also appointed longtime board member Harvey C. Jones as its first chairman.

The leadership change followed reports about Huang's extramarital relationships, including one with Alice Huang, a former executive at Nvidia customer Megaspeed International. U.S. authorities have reportedly investigated whether she was involved in an effort to pass information to China.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led the company for more than three decades, turning it into a dominant supplier of processors used in artificial intelligence systems. His departure has raised questions about the company's leadership, long-term strategy and ability to maintain its position as demand for AI computing continues to expand.

The succession process comes as Nvidia faces heightened scrutiny over its business links with China and the potential security implications of advanced semiconductor technology. The board has said it is conducting an independent investigation into reports that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort, while maintaining that it has no reason to believe company secrets or national security information were compromised.