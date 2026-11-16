The Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday, November 14, that the individuals were arrested on Friday in the Ratta Amral area of Rawalpindi.

According to the report, the detainees were unable to produce valid visas when their residency documents were checked. Following their arrest, police transferred them to the Migrant Detention and Repatriation Centre in Islamabad's H-9 area for further legal proceedings.

Pakistani police confirmed that all those arrested were Afghan nationals. The arrests come as Rawalpindi police and Pakistan's Special Branch continue operations to identify and detain Afghan nationals without valid residency documents.

In October, the Punjab provincial government directed police officials in six districts, including Rawalpindi, to submit reports on the implementation of a plan to repatriate foreign nationals without valid residency documents.

Following the receipt of a list containing 24 complaints involving Afghan families, Punjab's Home Department instructed police officials to take action on the cases. The Rawalpindi police chief also directed officers in three police divisions to submit reports on their actions within three days.

Pakistan began its campaign to arrest and repatriate Afghan nationals without valid residency documents in 2023 under its Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan. The campaign was subsequently expanded to include holders of Afghan Citizen Cards and other categories of Afghan migrants.

In July 2026, Pakistan's Interior Ministry ordered the arrest of Afghan nationals residing in the country without valid visas.

In a report published on November 5, Dawn said approximately 143,000 Afghan nationals had been repatriated from Punjab province to Afghanistan by that time.

The deportation campaign continues as the return of Afghan migrants from neighbouring countries, particularly Pakistan and Iran, remains a major humanitarian and migration challenge for Afghanistan.