In a statement issued on November 13, 2026, CPJ said Rafat had been held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in California since January 21, 2025, after attempting to enter the United States to seek asylum. His lawyer, David Tarr, said the journalist now faces deportation to Afghanistan.

The press freedom organisation called for Rafat's immediate and unconditional release, arguing that his return would put him at serious risk because of his journalism and reporting on Afghanistan's Hazara community, an ethnic and religious minority that has faced increasing persecution under Taliban rule.

“Rafat fled Afghanistan because the Taliban made it impossible for him to work as a journalist without risking his life,” said Jose Zamora, CPJ's Americas regional programme director.

Zamora warned that deporting Rafat would place him directly in the hands of the authorities he had fled. He also described his prolonged detention as a betrayal of US commitments to press freedom and human rights.

Before the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, Rafat worked as a producer and reporter for state-owned Maaref TV and served as a senior media officer at Kabul University. He extensively covered the November 2020 terrorist attack on the university and the difficulties facing the Hazara community.

A federal court development adds important context to the case. On November 6, a US magistrate judge recommended granting Rafat's habeas corpus petition and ordering his release under supervision, finding that his continued detention was unreasonable. The recommendation was referred to a district judge for review and was not, by itself, a final release order.

The court record also states that Rafat had been granted withholding of removal to Afghanistan following an initial immigration screening. In a subsequent interview under the Convention Against Torture, officials determined that he was more likely than not to face torture if returned to Afghanistan. These findings make the legal proceedings particularly significant as he continues to challenge his detention.

CPJ also highlighted the deterioration of media freedom for Afghanistan's Hazara and Shia communities. In 2026, Taliban authorities shut down three media organisations serving these communities: Tamadon TV, Rah-e-Farda TV and the Afghan Voice Agency. Journalists and senior media personnel associated with the outlets were also detained.

The developments come amid wider concerns over the safety of Afghan journalists forced into exile following the Taliban takeover in August 2021. CPJ has previously documented how hundreds of Afghan journalists have left the country, with many facing insecurity, detention and difficulties finding protection in neighbouring countries.