On November 15, Al Jazeera reported that the dismissals followed an emergency security meeting in which al-Zaidi reviewed an investigative committee's findings on suspected oil smuggling in Jurf al-Nasr, in Babil province, south of Baghdad. Military spokesman Sabah al-Numan said the investigation confirmed the existence of illegal oil refineries and documented irregularities and manipulation linked to the operations.

The nine officials removed included Babil's provincial police chief, the director of North Babil police, senior intelligence and counterterrorism officials, the provincial National Security Service director, the Babil commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the commander of the Interior Ministry's Sixth Energy Police Brigade and the director of the Oil Pipelines Company at the Oil Ministry.

Al-Zaidi also ordered that individuals accused of involvement in the smuggling operations be referred to the judiciary. He called on security, police and intelligence officials to strengthen oversight and prevent further illegal activities, warning that officials who failed to fulfil their responsibilities would be held accountable.

Jurf al-Nasr, formerly known as Jurf al-Sakhar, is widely regarded as a stronghold of Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group that maintains considerable influence in the area. The allegations have added pressure to an already sensitive relationship between the government and powerful armed factions, particularly as Baghdad seeks to bring weapons and security structures under state control.

Al Jazeera separately reported that two strategic pipelines had allegedly been tapped to extract oil, with the smuggling operation potentially generating up to $30 million a month, citing a leaked intelligence report.

The allegations have faced local opposition. Babil Governor Ali Turki al-Jamali previously denied that oil was being smuggled through the area, saying a site identified in the reports was an old fuel station used by security forces. He subsequently submitted his resignation on November 12.

Separate Investigation Into Oil Smuggling to Afghanistan

The controversy has also drawn attention to a separate alleged smuggling route involving Iraqi oil transported through Iran to Afghanistan.

On November 11, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi ordered the formation of a temporary parliamentary committee to investigate intelligence reports concerning the movement of oil from the Kirkuk fields and the Kurdistan Region through Iran to Afghanistan.

A November 14 report by Alhurra, citing a classified Iraqi intelligence document obtained by Middle East Broadcasting Networks, said smuggled Iraqi crude was transported through the Bashmakh and Parwez Khan border crossings into Iran, where it was refined or blended with Iranian petroleum products before being transported to Afghanistan. The report also described a separate route carrying oil towards Turkey.

The investigations highlight growing concerns over illegal oil trading, lost government revenues and the influence of armed groups over parts of Iraq's energy infrastructure.