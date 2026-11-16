Dawn reported on Saturday, November 14, citing the military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), that four Pakistani security personnel, including a military major, were also killed during the operations.

According to the military, 16 militants were killed in intelligence-based operations in North Waziristan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The operations targeted militant positions in Ali Khel, Mir Ali and Datta Khel following intelligence reports.

The ISPR said 12 militants, including two Afghan nationals, were killed during an exchange of fire in Ali Khel, while four others were killed in separate engagements in Mir Ali and Datta Khel.

Pakistan's military alleged that the two Afghan nationals were members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban. It said weapons and ammunition were recovered during the operations.

Separately, security forces killed eight militants, including a suicide bomber, in an operation in Kolpur, Balochistan, overnight on November 13-14, according to the military. Authorities also reported recovering a large quantity of weapons and ammunition.

The military said two Pakistani personnel, including Major Omer Minhas Nasir and Havildar Muhammad Adnan Khan, were killed after militants targeted military patrol vehicles with armed quadcopters in Balochistan. Two other soldiers were killed during the operations in North Waziristan.

The latest operations came a day after Pakistan's military reported killing 74 militants in separate operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Dawn reported that 43 were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including 35 in North Waziristan and eight in Orakzai, while another 31 were killed in Balochistan during an operation launched on November 3.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan's Taliban authorities of allowing TTP fighters to operate from Afghan territory and providing them with shelter and support. Islamabad has argued that cross-border militant activity poses a growing security threat, particularly in areas bordering Afghanistan.

The Taliban authorities have consistently rejected Pakistan's accusations, saying Islamabad's security problems are an internal matter and accusing the Pakistani government of failing to maintain security within its own territory.

The Associated Press has previously reported that the TTP is a separate militant organisation from Afghanistan's Taliban, although the two groups are allied. Pakistan's allegations of support for militant groups operating from Afghanistan have also been rejected by both Kabul and Islamabad's other regional interlocutors.

The latest operations underscore continuing security tensions in Pakistan's border regions, where militant attacks and military operations have intensified in recent years.