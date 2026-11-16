Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing the Saudi-led military coalition, that its air defences intercepted the two missiles. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interceptions in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

The coalition also said its air defences intercepted three drones over Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, a region that holds most of the kingdom's oil and gas reserves and hosts the headquarters of state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The latest interceptions follow other reported drone attacks targeting Riyadh and southern parts of Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The coalition said two suspected Houthi drones had also been intercepted and destroyed.

The missile and drone attacks come amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who control large parts of Yemen and are aligned with Iran.

According to Reuters, the Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi targets in recent days. A Houthi strike last week damaged an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh's financial district. The kingdom's Eastern Province has also faced repeated attacks in recent weeks, targeting an area of major importance to its energy industry.

Saudi Arabia has stepped up air operations against Houthi positions in Yemen in response to the attacks, according to Reuters. The exchanges have increasingly involved missiles and drones targeting airports, ports and energy infrastructure, raising concerns about the security of critical facilities and regional trade routes.

The Houthis have also reported Saudi-led coalition airstrikes against their positions in several Yemeni provinces. The group's military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the coalition had carried out 72 airstrikes in Saada, Taiz, Lahij and al-Jawf over a 24-hour period, according to Al Jazeera.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen's conflict in 2015 to support the internationally recognised government after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country.

The latest exchanges reflect a renewed escalation in the conflict, with repeated cross-border attacks and retaliatory strikes threatening to widen instability across the region.