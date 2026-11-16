Reuters reported on Sunday, November 15, that Hamas sources identified the commander as Samir Abu Younis, 53, who led the group's Rafah Brigade. The Israeli military and Shin Bet said they had struck a senior Hamas military commander in Khan Younis on Saturday but initially did not identify the target. Hamas later confirmed Abu Younis' death.

Medical personnel said the airstrike hit Abu Younis on a street in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, killing him and wounding several other people. Al Jazeera reported that the strike hit a tent sheltering displaced people and that two others were wounded, citing medical personnel.

Abu Younis commanded Hamas' Rafah Brigade and had been a member of the group's armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, since 1991, according to Hamas. He had previously held several senior operational positions in Rafah before taking command of the brigade.

He assumed the position after Israel killed his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid, on September 15, according to Reuters. Hamas said Abu Younis was among the commanders involved in planning and overseeing the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The strike took place despite a ceasefire that began in October 2025 and halted major fighting in Gaza. However, Israeli attacks have continued, while disputes over Hamas' disarmament and the implementation of the agreement remain unresolved.

Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire took effect, according to Reuters. The figures are issued by the health authorities in Gaza, which operate under Hamas administration.

Hamas said Abu Younis' funeral would be held on Sunday afternoon in Khan Younis.