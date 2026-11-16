A 61-year-old Canadian woman travelled to India hoping to marry a man she had met through a dating app, but the planned marriage collapsed after he reportedly refused to proceed, prompting intervention by local police in Rajasthan.

India Today reported on November 15 that the woman had arrived in New Delhi on November 11 after maintaining contact with the man, identified as Nitin, a resident of Panipat in Haryana, for about a year. According to Neemrana police, their online friendship developed into a relationship, and the two eventually agreed to marry.

Police said Nitin travelled to Delhi airport to receive the woman and subsequently took her to Neemrana, in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district. They stayed for approximately two days at an apartment belonging to his maternal uncle and aunt in the BB Builders Society residential complex.

However, the marriage plans reportedly fell apart after discussions revealed that the woman was around 61 years old. Nitin subsequently refused to proceed with the marriage, leading to a disagreement between the two, according to police.

Following the dispute, the woman contacted the Canadian Embassy on November 13 and informed officials about the situation. The embassy subsequently alerted local authorities, prompting Neemrana police to visit the residential complex at around 4 a.m. on November 14.

Police brought both individuals to the station for questioning. Nitin, who reportedly works as a teacher at a private school, was detained in connection with the disturbance and later released on bail, according to India Today. The woman was taken to a centre in Kotputli, where authorities arranged accommodation while coordinating with the Canadian Embassy.

Authorities are also making arrangements to facilitate her safe return to Canada. Police said the circumstances surrounding the dispute were being examined and that further action would depend on the findings of the inquiry.

The incident has drawn attention to the complications that can arise when relationships developed through online dating platforms lead to international travel and marriage expectations.

Police have not reported any confirmed criminal complaint involving fraud or financial deception in the information released so far. The available reports also do not establish whether the woman's age had been discussed or disclosed during the couple's year-long online relationship.

The case highlights the importance of clear communication and verification of expectations before making major personal and travel decisions based on relationships formed online.