Reuters reported on Sunday, November 15, that Bahrain issued two separate alerts through posts on the social media platform X, marking the country's first warnings of this kind since September. The ministry did not specify the nature of the threats or identify any potential targets.

The ministry also advised residents to follow updates through official channels and comply with safety instructions to protect public security.

The warnings came as sirens sounded in Bahrain early Sunday, according to an AFP journalist, prompting authorities to urge people to seek shelter.

The alerts followed a claim by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that it had launched six drones targeting a US air-defence radar installation at the Al-Rifaa helicopter base in Bahrain. Iranian state media reported the claim, but neither Bahraini nor US authorities had immediately confirmed that the facility was hit.

Bahrain has been among the Gulf countries affected by Iranian missile and drone attacks during the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. The kingdom hosts the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, making it a strategically important location for American military operations in the region.

Two days before Sunday's warnings, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed to have attacked a US early-warning radar system in Bahrain. The US military rejected the claim, saying it had intercepted two Iranian drones without damage or casualties.

The latest warnings came amid continued military exchanges across the Gulf, with regional countries facing growing security concerns over attacks on military installations and strategic infrastructure.

Bahrain's authorities have not provided further details about the latest potential threat or confirmed any casualties or damage in connection with Sunday's alerts.