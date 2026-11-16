The demonstration took place halfway through the COP31 United Nations climate conference, as nearly 200 countries struggled to reach agreement on reducing global emissions, financing climate adaptation and accelerating the transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy. Reuters reported growing divisions among participating countries over climate priorities and financial commitments on November 13 and 14.

Police estimated that more than 7,000 people participated in the march, organised by environmental groups, labour unions and human rights organisations. Demonstrators carried banners, wore symbolic costumes and chanted slogans demanding an end to fossil fuel expansion, restrictions on new coal projects and increased financial assistance for developing countries facing the effects of climate change.

The rally was among the largest demonstrations since the conference opened on November 9 and proceeded under heavy police security, without major incidents, according to reports by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Halime Saman, one of the organisers, said communities suffering from climate injustice were not adequately represented in international decision-making. She also criticised Turkey for failing to present a clear roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels despite co-chairing the climate conference.

According to reports, demonstrators also raised concerns about environmentally damaging projects in Turkey, including coal-fired power expansion, mining activities and industrial pollution. Campaigners argued that climate commitments would have little impact without concrete measures to protect local communities, natural resources and public health.

The demonstration also brought together campaigners advocating for Indigenous rights, environmental protection and LGBTQ+ rights. The Guardian reported that LGBTQ+ activists participated despite increased pressure on the community in Turkey, with other campaigners forming a protective cordon around some demonstrators.

Meanwhile, negotiations inside the conference remained difficult, particularly over financial support for developing countries to adapt to climate change and the pace of transitioning away from coal, oil and gas. Developing nations have called for greater financial commitments, arguing that countries least responsible for global emissions often face some of the most severe climate impacts.

Simon Stiell, the United Nations' climate chief, said no single climate conference could resolve the crisis immediately, but each meeting must deliver meaningful progress. He urged negotiators to avoid delays and address the most difficult issues before the talks conclude.

The COP31 conference is scheduled to conclude on November 20, with governments facing pressure to reach an agreement on climate financing, emissions reductions and the transition to cleaner energy.