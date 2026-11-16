Sources reported on Sunday that students had been removed from university dormitories ahead of a planned gathering of religious clerics supporting the Taliban.

Reports indicated that Taliban authorities had instructed the university to suspend educational activities for a week to prepare for the gathering. Kabul University also announced in an official notice that undergraduate students in both daytime and evening programmes, as well as postgraduate students, would be on holiday from Sunday, November 15, through Thursday, November 19.

The planned conference, described by its organisers as a scientific and research-based assessment, is expected to examine the religious, social, economic, political and cultural implications of decrees issued by Akhundzada. Religious scholars and clerics from various provinces have reportedly been invited to participate.

The preparations have already affected students living in the university's dormitories. sources reported that students were removed from their rooms at night in early November, with some transferred to Kabul Polytechnic University's dormitories while others were forced to seek rented accommodation in the capital.

The gathering comes amid broader changes to Afghanistan's higher education system under Taliban rule. Previous reports have documented restrictions on academic subjects, changes to university curricula, and the removal of dozens of textbooks and academic materials from Kabul University's programmes.

The latest developments have raised further concerns about the growing role of religious directives in university activities and the disruption of students' access to regular academic programmes.