Chinese Premier Visits Manila for Key ASEAN Talks
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in the Philippine capital on Sunday to participate in the 29th China-ASEAN Summit following an invitation from Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who currently holds the bloc's rotating chairmanship, according to reports.
The gathering is being held as part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, a three-day series of meetings that opened Sunday in Manila, according to reports.
Beijing intends to use the discussions to strengthen relations with Southeast Asian nations by promoting unity, building mutual confidence and advancing cooperation. Its priorities include securing the early implementation of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, updating existing agreements and expanding collaboration in artificial intelligence, digital development, energy security, infrastructure connectivity and poverty alleviation, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
The summit also takes place as China and ASEAN mark five years since establishing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Meanwhile, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun did not participate in a gathering of Southeast Asian defense ministers and their dialogue partners held in Manila last month.
China was instead represented by its defense attaché in the Philippines, who attended the meeting in place of the country's defense minister.
The gathering is being held as part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, a three-day series of meetings that opened Sunday in Manila, according to reports.
Beijing intends to use the discussions to strengthen relations with Southeast Asian nations by promoting unity, building mutual confidence and advancing cooperation. Its priorities include securing the early implementation of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, updating existing agreements and expanding collaboration in artificial intelligence, digital development, energy security, infrastructure connectivity and poverty alleviation, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
The summit also takes place as China and ASEAN mark five years since establishing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Meanwhile, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun did not participate in a gathering of Southeast Asian defense ministers and their dialogue partners held in Manila last month.
China was instead represented by its defense attaché in the Philippines, who attended the meeting in place of the country's defense minister.
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