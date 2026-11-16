ASEAN, China Vow Tighter Ties as Trade Tops USD1T
(MENAFN) Southeast Asia’s regional bloc and China pledged Monday to deepen practical cooperation despite mounting global instability, as leaders opened the 29th ASEAN-China Summit with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in attendance.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose country currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), delivered the opening address. He noted that the year marks 35 years of ASEAN-China dialogue relations and five years since the two sides established their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
“Even amid regional and global uncertainties, ASEAN and China continue to find common ground and pursue tangible cooperation,” Marcos said. He also stressed the importance of innovative solutions to shared environmental challenges.
Marcos said the two sides’ shared commitment to international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes must show in their conduct, including self-restraint, mutual respect and practical cooperation. He added that both parties remain active in major trade and investment promotion events aimed at expanding their economic ties, and urged them to build on the partnership’s gains to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the region.
Li took a sharper view of the global landscape, pointing to rising unilateralism and protectionism and recurring geopolitical conflicts worldwide.
“Despite the challenging global environment, China-ASEAN cooperation has maintained strong momentum and achieved encouraging results,” Li said in his own opening address.
The numbers backed his case. Trade between China and ASEAN topped $1 trillion last year, a 20.1% jump from 2021, he said. Li also cited progress on the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, the China-Laos Railway, the opening of the Pinglu Canal and the rollout of the ASEAN Visa program.
“The past five years have been truly extraordinary, and the achievements we scored have not come easily,” Li said.
He laid out three priorities: carrying forward the tradition of friendship and mutual assistance, upholding the core principles of openness and mutual benefit, and embracing innovation-driven development as science and technology advance rapidly.
Li said the “long history of friendly exchanges” between the two sides has stayed relevant despite international turbulence and has instead “grown more mature and resilient.”
With economic and trade restrictions climbing sharply worldwide, “we remain firmly committed to safeguarding multilateralism and promoting free trade and endeavor to make the pie of cooperation bigger,” Li said.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose country currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), delivered the opening address. He noted that the year marks 35 years of ASEAN-China dialogue relations and five years since the two sides established their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
“Even amid regional and global uncertainties, ASEAN and China continue to find common ground and pursue tangible cooperation,” Marcos said. He also stressed the importance of innovative solutions to shared environmental challenges.
Marcos said the two sides’ shared commitment to international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes must show in their conduct, including self-restraint, mutual respect and practical cooperation. He added that both parties remain active in major trade and investment promotion events aimed at expanding their economic ties, and urged them to build on the partnership’s gains to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the region.
Li took a sharper view of the global landscape, pointing to rising unilateralism and protectionism and recurring geopolitical conflicts worldwide.
“Despite the challenging global environment, China-ASEAN cooperation has maintained strong momentum and achieved encouraging results,” Li said in his own opening address.
The numbers backed his case. Trade between China and ASEAN topped $1 trillion last year, a 20.1% jump from 2021, he said. Li also cited progress on the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, the China-Laos Railway, the opening of the Pinglu Canal and the rollout of the ASEAN Visa program.
“The past five years have been truly extraordinary, and the achievements we scored have not come easily,” Li said.
He laid out three priorities: carrying forward the tradition of friendship and mutual assistance, upholding the core principles of openness and mutual benefit, and embracing innovation-driven development as science and technology advance rapidly.
Li said the “long history of friendly exchanges” between the two sides has stayed relevant despite international turbulence and has instead “grown more mature and resilient.”
With economic and trade restrictions climbing sharply worldwide, “we remain firmly committed to safeguarding multilateralism and promoting free trade and endeavor to make the pie of cooperation bigger,” Li said.
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