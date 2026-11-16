Drone Attacks Damage Commercial Ship Near Romania's Black Sea Coast
(MENAFN) Three commercial vessels were reportedly targeted by drones off Romania's Black Sea coastline on Nov. 13 and 14, leaving one ship damaged while fires broke out aboard two others, Romanian officials confirmed.
No injuries or fatalities were reported following the incidents.
The Palau-flagged cargo ship Larissa 1 was hit at approximately 9:40 p.m. local time on Nov. 13, around 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) off the Romanian coast near Sfantu Gheorghe, according to local media reports.
The vessel was heading toward the Romanian port of Sulina, with Ukraine reportedly listed as its ultimate destination. The attack damaged one of its cargo cranes but did not cause a fire. The ship's captain confirmed that all crew members were safe.
Romanian Defense Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea acknowledged the incident on Saturday, stating that the relevant authorities had been informed and an investigation had been launched.
Oprea also noted that officials were keeping track of drone movements near Romanian territory, adding that at least two security alerts had been issued in Tulcea County on Nov. 13.
The Romanian authorities have yet to determine where the drone that struck the vessel originated.
No injuries or fatalities were reported following the incidents.
The Palau-flagged cargo ship Larissa 1 was hit at approximately 9:40 p.m. local time on Nov. 13, around 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) off the Romanian coast near Sfantu Gheorghe, according to local media reports.
The vessel was heading toward the Romanian port of Sulina, with Ukraine reportedly listed as its ultimate destination. The attack damaged one of its cargo cranes but did not cause a fire. The ship's captain confirmed that all crew members were safe.
Romanian Defense Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea acknowledged the incident on Saturday, stating that the relevant authorities had been informed and an investigation had been launched.
Oprea also noted that officials were keeping track of drone movements near Romanian territory, adding that at least two security alerts had been issued in Tulcea County on Nov. 13.
The Romanian authorities have yet to determine where the drone that struck the vessel originated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment