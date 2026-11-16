Journalist Found Dead in Acapulco; Homicide Probe Opens
(MENAFN) Authorities launched a homicide investigation Sunday after the body of journalist Eduardo Flores Salado was found with apparent signs of violence in the municipality of Acapulco de Juarez, in Guerrero state.
The Guerrero State Attorney General’s Office said it is treating the case as aggravated homicide. Flores Salado’s body was discovered Saturday night in the Canuto Noguera neighborhood of the town of La Sabana.
Early police reports pointed to injuries on the neck, fueling suspicion of strangulation. Officials have not publicly confirmed how he died.
No arrests have been announced. Investigators have not determined a motive or whether the killing was tied to his reporting.
Flores Salado worked for a digital news outlet, where he covered security, human rights, enforced disappearances and other issues affecting Acapulco and the wider state of Guerrero. The outlet condemned his death in a statement, calling it an attack on press freedom.
“This attack not only takes the life of a colleague, friend and valuable human being, it constitutes a direct assault on freedom of expression and society’s right to be informed,” the outlet said.
It demanded an inquiry to establish how he died and who was responsible.
“We reject all forms of violence against journalists and call on authorities at all three levels of government — particularly the Guerrero State Attorney General’s Office — to conduct a thorough, transparent and professional investigation without delay, so that the facts can be clarified promptly, those responsible identified and the full weight of the law applied,” the statement said.
The death comes amid sustained violence against reporters in Mexico, one of the world’s most dangerous countries for media workers. The human rights organization Article 19 has documented 181 killings of journalists in Mexico since 2000 in cases potentially linked to their professional activities.
Guerrero has seen repeated attacks on the press. Among the most recent is the case of journalist and environmental activist Manuel Alejandro Moreno Serna, known as Alex Serna, who was reported missing in Zihuatanejo on June 20. His body was found two days later in the municipality of Petatlan, and his death was officially confirmed on July 3.
Serna had earlier reported receiving threats over his environmental reporting. Authorities were urged to investigate the circumstances of his disappearance and death.
The Guerrero State Attorney General’s Office said it is treating the case as aggravated homicide. Flores Salado’s body was discovered Saturday night in the Canuto Noguera neighborhood of the town of La Sabana.
Early police reports pointed to injuries on the neck, fueling suspicion of strangulation. Officials have not publicly confirmed how he died.
No arrests have been announced. Investigators have not determined a motive or whether the killing was tied to his reporting.
Flores Salado worked for a digital news outlet, where he covered security, human rights, enforced disappearances and other issues affecting Acapulco and the wider state of Guerrero. The outlet condemned his death in a statement, calling it an attack on press freedom.
“This attack not only takes the life of a colleague, friend and valuable human being, it constitutes a direct assault on freedom of expression and society’s right to be informed,” the outlet said.
It demanded an inquiry to establish how he died and who was responsible.
“We reject all forms of violence against journalists and call on authorities at all three levels of government — particularly the Guerrero State Attorney General’s Office — to conduct a thorough, transparent and professional investigation without delay, so that the facts can be clarified promptly, those responsible identified and the full weight of the law applied,” the statement said.
The death comes amid sustained violence against reporters in Mexico, one of the world’s most dangerous countries for media workers. The human rights organization Article 19 has documented 181 killings of journalists in Mexico since 2000 in cases potentially linked to their professional activities.
Guerrero has seen repeated attacks on the press. Among the most recent is the case of journalist and environmental activist Manuel Alejandro Moreno Serna, known as Alex Serna, who was reported missing in Zihuatanejo on June 20. His body was found two days later in the municipality of Petatlan, and his death was officially confirmed on July 3.
Serna had earlier reported receiving threats over his environmental reporting. Authorities were urged to investigate the circumstances of his disappearance and death.
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