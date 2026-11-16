COP31 President Urges Governments to Accelerate Climate Action
(MENAFN) COP31 President and Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has called on governments worldwide to take concrete and immediate steps to confront climate change, emphasizing the growing demand from younger generations for meaningful environmental action.
Speaking to a journalist at the COP31 venue in Antalya, Kurum stressed that governments must translate their responsibilities into practical measures rather than delay efforts to address the climate crisis.
“The world now has to make decisions. Young people and societies expect this from us. If we occupy these positions and take on these responsibilities, we must do what is necessary. As the COP31 Presidency, we will demonstrate this determination," Kurum said.
He emphasized that countries should move forward with establishing climate targets and demonstrating a firm commitment to limiting the destructive consequences of global warming.
“However, we are demonstrating our determination to achieve these targets globally. Once we do so, believe me, the world will become a much better and safer place. Countries that are taking these steps today are already moving ahead," Kurum said, while acknowledging that national capabilities and priorities differ from one country to another.
Kurum also highlighted the long-term significance of climate policies, arguing that decisions taken today will influence global development and living conditions over the next five decades.
He noted that countries taking the initiative in addressing environmental challenges could improve the quality of life of their populations, while those failing to adapt risk facing greater difficulties in the future.
Regarding the continued role of fossil fuels in global energy production, Kurum expressed doubts that these resources would retain a significant position in the world's future energy mix.
Speaking to a journalist at the COP31 venue in Antalya, Kurum stressed that governments must translate their responsibilities into practical measures rather than delay efforts to address the climate crisis.
“The world now has to make decisions. Young people and societies expect this from us. If we occupy these positions and take on these responsibilities, we must do what is necessary. As the COP31 Presidency, we will demonstrate this determination," Kurum said.
He emphasized that countries should move forward with establishing climate targets and demonstrating a firm commitment to limiting the destructive consequences of global warming.
“However, we are demonstrating our determination to achieve these targets globally. Once we do so, believe me, the world will become a much better and safer place. Countries that are taking these steps today are already moving ahead," Kurum said, while acknowledging that national capabilities and priorities differ from one country to another.
Kurum also highlighted the long-term significance of climate policies, arguing that decisions taken today will influence global development and living conditions over the next five decades.
He noted that countries taking the initiative in addressing environmental challenges could improve the quality of life of their populations, while those failing to adapt risk facing greater difficulties in the future.
Regarding the continued role of fossil fuels in global energy production, Kurum expressed doubts that these resources would retain a significant position in the world's future energy mix.
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