ASEAN Inks Power Grid Pact as 5 Nations Eye Oil Stockpile
(MENAFN) Southeast Asia’s regional bloc took a major step toward shared energy security Monday, signing a memorandum of understanding on the ASEAN Power Grid while five countries signaled interest in pooling oil reserves, Philippine Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said after the 28th ASEAN Economic Community Council meeting.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) power grid is designed to link member states and allow electricity to flow across borders, strengthening regional energy security, Roque said.
As the bloc’s current chair, the Philippines steered talks on regional oil stockpiling, she said. The aim is to help members withstand supply disruptions and shield businesses and consumers from risks during periods of global uncertainty.
Roque clarified that five countries have expressed interest: Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates, an ASEAN sectoral dialogue partner. They would store oil in countries with suitable storage facilities.
Under the proposed arrangement, participants would hold reserves across the region. Members could then draw on supplies from neighboring countries when needed, cutting transportation and logistics costs, she said.
Participation would be voluntary, and countries could join as the need arises, she added.
On food security, ASEAN agreed to practical cooperation aimed at lifting agricultural productivity, which Roque said would help stabilize food supplies and strengthen regional food security.
The bloc also signed the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), billed as “the world’s first region-wide digital economy” framework agreement.
The economic stakes are substantial. “We are building a more integrated digital economy for nearly 680 million people, with the potential to double its value from an estimated $1 trillion to $2 trillion by 2030,” she said.
DEFA sets a common framework for a more “seamless, secure and interconnected” ASEAN digital marketplace, Roque said. It covers key cooperation areas, including digital trade and cross-border e-commerce, making it easier for businesses to sell goods and services across the regional market.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) power grid is designed to link member states and allow electricity to flow across borders, strengthening regional energy security, Roque said.
As the bloc’s current chair, the Philippines steered talks on regional oil stockpiling, she said. The aim is to help members withstand supply disruptions and shield businesses and consumers from risks during periods of global uncertainty.
Roque clarified that five countries have expressed interest: Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates, an ASEAN sectoral dialogue partner. They would store oil in countries with suitable storage facilities.
Under the proposed arrangement, participants would hold reserves across the region. Members could then draw on supplies from neighboring countries when needed, cutting transportation and logistics costs, she said.
Participation would be voluntary, and countries could join as the need arises, she added.
On food security, ASEAN agreed to practical cooperation aimed at lifting agricultural productivity, which Roque said would help stabilize food supplies and strengthen regional food security.
The bloc also signed the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), billed as “the world’s first region-wide digital economy” framework agreement.
The economic stakes are substantial. “We are building a more integrated digital economy for nearly 680 million people, with the potential to double its value from an estimated $1 trillion to $2 trillion by 2030,” she said.
DEFA sets a common framework for a more “seamless, secure and interconnected” ASEAN digital marketplace, Roque said. It covers key cooperation areas, including digital trade and cross-border e-commerce, making it easier for businesses to sell goods and services across the regional market.
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