Zoth Opens Its Community Sale On Sonar, With Cashback In Coinbase Tokenized Magnificent Seven Stocks
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, 16 November 2026. The Zoth Community Sale is now live on Sonar by Echo, powered by Coinbase. Whitelisted wallets can buy into the Zoth community round at zoth from 16 Nov until 29 Nov 2026.
Why a community sale
Zoth has raised $21.5M in venture capital and liquidity facilities to date. The Zoth Community Sale extends that same access to the people whose activity built the platform: the users moving payments, the depositors in zVaults and the partners distributing Zoth's products.
"The Zoth Community Sale starts with the people who use Zoth every day," said Pritam Dutta, Founder and CEO of Zoth. "Every milestone we have reached was built on their trust. From 16 Nov, this sale opens our next chapter to them."
What Zoth has built, and what comes next
In 2026, Zoth raised a strategic round led by Taisu Ventures, signed a strategic MoU with Bakkt, secured FINTRAC MSB registration in Canada, became the first neobank to bring tokenized stocks onchain through a vault, launched zMAG7 and was named to the 2026 CB Insights Fintech 100, one of six Middle East startups on the list. zPayments now moves $55M a month to 172 countries, zVaults features strategies with over $115M in strategy AUM, and Zoth has onboarded more than 2M wallets and generated $5.5M in revenue.
Zoth is building for the economy of 2050, where AI agents take part in commerce and the Global South becomes a centre of capital and trade. Its long-term goal is one financial layer that connects payments, yield, liquidity, tokenized assets and treasury for individuals, businesses, institutions and AI agents. The first stage, Prove the Loop, runs to 2029 and targets $1B in monthly payment volume. The Zoth Community Sale gives the people already using Zoth a stake in that journey.
How the sale works
Each wallet can contribute from $1 to $500K, paid in USDC or USDT on Ethereum. Buyers choose from three sale options:
Platinum: $0.180 per token (180M FDV). 35% unlocks at TGE, then a 2 month cliff and 5 months of linear vesting, fully vested 7 months after TGE.
Gold: $0.135 per token (135M FDV, 25% discount). 25% unlocks at TGE, then a 3 month cliff and 6 months of linear vesting, fully vested 9 months after TGE.
Silver: $0.090 per token (90M FDV, 50% discount). 15% unlocks at TGE, then a 6 month cliff and 6 months of linear vesting, fully vested 12 months after TGE.
12?ck in zMAG7, Zoth's Coinbase Tokenized Magnificent Seven Basket
zMAG7 is Zoth's zVaults strategy that holds Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, NVIDIA and Tesla in one onchain position, built on Coinbase Tokenized Stocks on Base. Every tokenized stock zMAG7 holds is backed by a real listed share, and it sits alongside yield, payments and FX in one place on Zoth.
Buyers who come in through a referral link receive 7% of their allocation back in zMAG7, and the referrer earns 5% of the same purchase. Existing zMAG7 holders also receive 7?ck, plus a guaranteed allocation, when they buy with the same KYC/KYB-verified wallet that holds their zMAG7. The cashback is capped at 7% per buyer. A zMAG7 holder who also uses a referral link receives 7% in total, not 14%. A referred buyer allocated $100K receives $7K in zMAG7, and their referrer receives $5K.
Every participant's referral link appears as soon as they connect a wallet, and a live dashboard tracks referrals, referred contributions and earnings. US participants receive equivalent cashback in Zocta Points.
What the Zoth token is designed to do
Zoth gives people access to the financial products they were locked out of. The Zoth token is how the people who use those products get better terms on them.
Holders stake the Zoth token to receive sZOTH. Their sZOTH balance sets their Zoth Club tier, and the tier decides the benefits:
Lower fees on payments, token minting, redemptions and FX across Zoth
Extra yield on zVaults strategies, higher Zocta Points multipliers on activity across Zoth, and better terms on onchain credit.
Priority access to new vault strategies, AI-powered finance tools and premium card benefits
Credits for AI actions, automated payments and invoice management through the CFO Agent
About Zoth
Zoth is building a full-stack stablecoin neobank for the Global South and the emerging Agentic Economy, an integrated financial infrastructure that unifies yield, payments, cards, liquidity, compliance, and security into a single, institutional-grade platform for individuals, institutions, and AI agents.
Why a community sale
Zoth has raised $21.5M in venture capital and liquidity facilities to date. The Zoth Community Sale extends that same access to the people whose activity built the platform: the users moving payments, the depositors in zVaults and the partners distributing Zoth's products.
"The Zoth Community Sale starts with the people who use Zoth every day," said Pritam Dutta, Founder and CEO of Zoth. "Every milestone we have reached was built on their trust. From 16 Nov, this sale opens our next chapter to them."
What Zoth has built, and what comes next
In 2026, Zoth raised a strategic round led by Taisu Ventures, signed a strategic MoU with Bakkt, secured FINTRAC MSB registration in Canada, became the first neobank to bring tokenized stocks onchain through a vault, launched zMAG7 and was named to the 2026 CB Insights Fintech 100, one of six Middle East startups on the list. zPayments now moves $55M a month to 172 countries, zVaults features strategies with over $115M in strategy AUM, and Zoth has onboarded more than 2M wallets and generated $5.5M in revenue.
Zoth is building for the economy of 2050, where AI agents take part in commerce and the Global South becomes a centre of capital and trade. Its long-term goal is one financial layer that connects payments, yield, liquidity, tokenized assets and treasury for individuals, businesses, institutions and AI agents. The first stage, Prove the Loop, runs to 2029 and targets $1B in monthly payment volume. The Zoth Community Sale gives the people already using Zoth a stake in that journey.
How the sale works
Each wallet can contribute from $1 to $500K, paid in USDC or USDT on Ethereum. Buyers choose from three sale options:
Platinum: $0.180 per token (180M FDV). 35% unlocks at TGE, then a 2 month cliff and 5 months of linear vesting, fully vested 7 months after TGE.
Gold: $0.135 per token (135M FDV, 25% discount). 25% unlocks at TGE, then a 3 month cliff and 6 months of linear vesting, fully vested 9 months after TGE.
Silver: $0.090 per token (90M FDV, 50% discount). 15% unlocks at TGE, then a 6 month cliff and 6 months of linear vesting, fully vested 12 months after TGE.
12?ck in zMAG7, Zoth's Coinbase Tokenized Magnificent Seven Basket
zMAG7 is Zoth's zVaults strategy that holds Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, NVIDIA and Tesla in one onchain position, built on Coinbase Tokenized Stocks on Base. Every tokenized stock zMAG7 holds is backed by a real listed share, and it sits alongside yield, payments and FX in one place on Zoth.
Buyers who come in through a referral link receive 7% of their allocation back in zMAG7, and the referrer earns 5% of the same purchase. Existing zMAG7 holders also receive 7?ck, plus a guaranteed allocation, when they buy with the same KYC/KYB-verified wallet that holds their zMAG7. The cashback is capped at 7% per buyer. A zMAG7 holder who also uses a referral link receives 7% in total, not 14%. A referred buyer allocated $100K receives $7K in zMAG7, and their referrer receives $5K.
Every participant's referral link appears as soon as they connect a wallet, and a live dashboard tracks referrals, referred contributions and earnings. US participants receive equivalent cashback in Zocta Points.
What the Zoth token is designed to do
Zoth gives people access to the financial products they were locked out of. The Zoth token is how the people who use those products get better terms on them.
Holders stake the Zoth token to receive sZOTH. Their sZOTH balance sets their Zoth Club tier, and the tier decides the benefits:
Lower fees on payments, token minting, redemptions and FX across Zoth
Extra yield on zVaults strategies, higher Zocta Points multipliers on activity across Zoth, and better terms on onchain credit.
Priority access to new vault strategies, AI-powered finance tools and premium card benefits
Credits for AI actions, automated payments and invoice management through the CFO Agent
About Zoth
Zoth is building a full-stack stablecoin neobank for the Global South and the emerging Agentic Economy, an integrated financial infrastructure that unifies yield, payments, cards, liquidity, compliance, and security into a single, institutional-grade platform for individuals, institutions, and AI agents.
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