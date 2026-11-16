Iran Accuses Nuclear Watchdog of Yielding to Western Influence
(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei accused the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday of facing political pressure from the United States and European nations, questioning the organization's impartiality in handling Tehran's nuclear file.
Speaking during a news briefing in Tehran, Baqaei argued that the agency's assessments of Iran's nuclear activities had been shaped by political considerations rather than independent technical evaluations.
"Beyond this formal damage, the agency's insistence on one-sided and biased reporting about Iran's peaceful nuclear program, which is caused by the political approaches of some of its managers and the influence of the US and European countries, has caused an irreparable blow to the technical and international credibility of this institution," Baqaei said, according to reports.
He also criticized Washington's diplomatic approach, accusing the US government of "emptying the concept of diplomacy and negotiation from its true meaning."
The remarks came shortly after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had launched six drones against a US early-warning radar installation at Al-Riffa Air Base in Bahrain.
In response to the reported operation, Bahrain's Defense Force announced that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed multiple Iranian aerial threats, accusing Tehran of maintaining its "systematic hostile approach."
The latest developments reflect mounting tensions between Iran and the United States over maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical international shipping route for global energy and commodity supplies.
Regional instability has intensified since the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran in February, prompting retaliatory Iranian attacks targeting several countries across the region.
Speaking during a news briefing in Tehran, Baqaei argued that the agency's assessments of Iran's nuclear activities had been shaped by political considerations rather than independent technical evaluations.
"Beyond this formal damage, the agency's insistence on one-sided and biased reporting about Iran's peaceful nuclear program, which is caused by the political approaches of some of its managers and the influence of the US and European countries, has caused an irreparable blow to the technical and international credibility of this institution," Baqaei said, according to reports.
He also criticized Washington's diplomatic approach, accusing the US government of "emptying the concept of diplomacy and negotiation from its true meaning."
The remarks came shortly after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had launched six drones against a US early-warning radar installation at Al-Riffa Air Base in Bahrain.
In response to the reported operation, Bahrain's Defense Force announced that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed multiple Iranian aerial threats, accusing Tehran of maintaining its "systematic hostile approach."
The latest developments reflect mounting tensions between Iran and the United States over maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical international shipping route for global energy and commodity supplies.
Regional instability has intensified since the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran in February, prompting retaliatory Iranian attacks targeting several countries across the region.
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