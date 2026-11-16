10 Nations Ink AI Security Pact Ahead of Trump-Xi-Putin Summit
(MENAFN) Ten countries moved Sunday to lock down the technologies and supply chains that power artificial intelligence (AI), signing a sweeping security pact, the US State Department announced.
The US was joined by Australia, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the UK in endorsing the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity.
Brokered under the US-led Pax Silica initiative, the deal targets the sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure required to build advanced AI systems. These include transportation networks, digital platforms, energy infrastructure and logistics.
The declaration frames economic security as a cornerstone of national security. It urges signatories to cut excessive dependencies by building diversified, trusted supply chains.
Signatories also committed to launching working groups on innovation policy, AI adoption, supply chain cooperation and security.
“No nation can secure the foundations of the SI era alone,” the State Department said, referring to Super Intelligence.
More signatories are on the way. Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and the European Commission are expected to sign next week, according to a major financial daily, which cited US Under-Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg.
The timing is notable. The pact lands days before a planned trilateral meeting on Thursday between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders are set to meet on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, amid ongoing US-China trade tensions.
The US was joined by Australia, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the UK in endorsing the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity.
Brokered under the US-led Pax Silica initiative, the deal targets the sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure required to build advanced AI systems. These include transportation networks, digital platforms, energy infrastructure and logistics.
The declaration frames economic security as a cornerstone of national security. It urges signatories to cut excessive dependencies by building diversified, trusted supply chains.
Signatories also committed to launching working groups on innovation policy, AI adoption, supply chain cooperation and security.
“No nation can secure the foundations of the SI era alone,” the State Department said, referring to Super Intelligence.
More signatories are on the way. Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and the European Commission are expected to sign next week, according to a major financial daily, which cited US Under-Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg.
The timing is notable. The pact lands days before a planned trilateral meeting on Thursday between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders are set to meet on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, amid ongoing US-China trade tensions.
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