MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A man was killed and his wife injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on their motorcycle in Peshawar's Regi area, reportedly over an old enmity. According to police, the incident has raised the number of brothers killed in the family feud, which dates back to 2021, to three.

The incident occurred when the couple was returning home on a motorcycle after shopping at Ramdas Bazaar. On their way, armed men opened fire on them, killing the husband on the spot and injuring his wife.

The injured woman told police that she recognised the attackers and that the assault was the result of an old family dispute. She added that two of her brothers-in-law had also previously been shot dead.

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According to police, the dispute between the two families began over a financial transaction involving Rs10,000. A jirga was also held to resolve the matter, and it was decided that the opposing party would pay Rs50,000 to settle the dispute. However, the enmity continued despite the agreement.

Police said three brothers have been killed in connection with the dispute since 2021: first Shumal Khan, followed by Raees Khan, and now Azmat Khan.

Following the latest shooting, the suspects fled their homes and went into hiding. Police have launched a search operation to arrest them.