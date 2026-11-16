MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Ihor Taburets, Head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook pos t.

According to him, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down three Russian UAVs over the Cherkasy region in the past 24 hours.

"Russia is targeting our energy infrastructure. Several facilities in the Zvenyhorodka district came under attack. As a result, some consumers are currently without electricity. All the necessary services are working," Taburets said.

In addition, an enemy UAV struck the grounds of a non-operational industrial facility. The resulting fire was extinguished.

No reports of property damage from local residents had been received, the regional governor added.

Russianhits critical industrial facility in Vinnytsia region

As Ukrinform reported, on November 13, Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in the Cherkasy region. Part of the Zvenyhorodka district was left without electricity.