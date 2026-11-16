Russian Attacks Hit Energy Facilities In Cherkasy Region, Causing Power Outages
According to him, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down three Russian UAVs over the Cherkasy region in the past 24 hours.
"Russia is targeting our energy infrastructure. Several facilities in the Zvenyhorodka district came under attack. As a result, some consumers are currently without electricity. All the necessary services are working," Taburets said.
In addition, an enemy UAV struck the grounds of a non-operational industrial facility. The resulting fire was extinguished.
No reports of property damage from local residents had been received, the regional governor added.Read also: Russian attack hits critical industrial facility in Vinnytsia region
As Ukrinform reported, on November 13, Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in the Cherkasy region. Part of the Zvenyhorodka district was left without electricity.
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