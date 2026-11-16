Thousands Rally in Edinburgh Against Expanding AI Data Center Projects
(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Edinburgh on Saturday to oppose proposals for constructing large-scale artificial intelligence data centers across Scotland, raising concerns about their potential environmental consequences and effects on local communities.
Protesters gathered near the top of the Royal Mile, carrying banners and wearing costumes before marching toward the Scottish Parliament to voice their objections to the planned developments.
The demonstration forms part of a broader movement across Europe opposing the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, particularly over concerns about its substantial electricity requirements, environmental impact and pressure on natural resources.
Activists highlighted several proposed projects across Scotland, expressing resistance to developments in communities such as Cockenzie in East Lothian and Larbert in Falkirk.
Debate surrounding the country's data center expansion has intensified following proposals for a major facility at Chapelcross in Dumfries and Galloway. The project could reach an electricity capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW), potentially placing it among the largest data center facilities worldwide.
For comparison, DataVita's existing site in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, is currently considered Scotland's largest operational data center, with a capacity of approximately 12 MW.
The Scottish Greens, alongside several environmental organizations, have called for a temporary halt to approvals for major data center projects. They warn that unchecked expansion could jeopardize climate commitments and place additional demands on the country's renewable energy resources.
Protesters gathered near the top of the Royal Mile, carrying banners and wearing costumes before marching toward the Scottish Parliament to voice their objections to the planned developments.
The demonstration forms part of a broader movement across Europe opposing the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, particularly over concerns about its substantial electricity requirements, environmental impact and pressure on natural resources.
Activists highlighted several proposed projects across Scotland, expressing resistance to developments in communities such as Cockenzie in East Lothian and Larbert in Falkirk.
Debate surrounding the country's data center expansion has intensified following proposals for a major facility at Chapelcross in Dumfries and Galloway. The project could reach an electricity capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW), potentially placing it among the largest data center facilities worldwide.
For comparison, DataVita's existing site in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, is currently considered Scotland's largest operational data center, with a capacity of approximately 12 MW.
The Scottish Greens, alongside several environmental organizations, have called for a temporary halt to approvals for major data center projects. They warn that unchecked expansion could jeopardize climate commitments and place additional demands on the country's renewable energy resources.
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