South Korean Exam Topper Admits to Using AI to Cheat
(MENAFN) A candidate who achieved the highest score in South Korea's certified tax accountant examination this year voluntarily surrendered to police on Sunday, acknowledging that he used artificial intelligence tools to cheat during both stages of the assessment, according to local reports.
The unidentified man confessed to employing a concealed miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI to obtain answers throughout the examination process.
His case adds to a growing number of suspected AI-related cheating incidents in South Korea, where students have recently been caught using AI-equipped glasses during university admission tests and examinations at middle and high schools.
The candidate disclosed his actions through an appearance on a lawyer's YouTube channel after his exceptionally high results triggered allegations of misconduct across online communities.
During the first examination session in April, he answered 159 out of 160 questions correctly, collecting 397.5 points out of a maximum of 400.
His performance in the second stage included scores of 192 and 190 in the two accounting subjects, alongside 114 and 167 in the respective tax law examinations.
Explaining how he carried out the scheme, the candidate said: "I cheated by taking pictures of the questions with a miniature camera, sending them to AI, and checking the answers on a smartphone," the man said. "I wrote down everything I did in a statement of voluntary surrender and submitted it to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency."
He also expressed remorse over his conduct and apologized, acknowledging that he deeply regretted his decision to manipulate the examination results.
The unidentified man confessed to employing a concealed miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI to obtain answers throughout the examination process.
His case adds to a growing number of suspected AI-related cheating incidents in South Korea, where students have recently been caught using AI-equipped glasses during university admission tests and examinations at middle and high schools.
The candidate disclosed his actions through an appearance on a lawyer's YouTube channel after his exceptionally high results triggered allegations of misconduct across online communities.
During the first examination session in April, he answered 159 out of 160 questions correctly, collecting 397.5 points out of a maximum of 400.
His performance in the second stage included scores of 192 and 190 in the two accounting subjects, alongside 114 and 167 in the respective tax law examinations.
Explaining how he carried out the scheme, the candidate said: "I cheated by taking pictures of the questions with a miniature camera, sending them to AI, and checking the answers on a smartphone," the man said. "I wrote down everything I did in a statement of voluntary surrender and submitted it to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency."
He also expressed remorse over his conduct and apologized, acknowledging that he deeply regretted his decision to manipulate the examination results.
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