Russian Cities Report Fatalities, Injuries After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
(MENAFN) One person was killed and at least six others sustained injuries following overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on the Russian cities of Taganrog and Nizhnekamsk, Russian officials announced on Sunday.
In the Rostov region, Taganrog's chief electrical substation engineer died after a drone strike, according to regional Governor Yury Slyusar.
Five additional people were injured across the region. Four suffered injuries when falling drone debris struck their vehicles along a highway and at a fuel station, while another person was wounded in the village of Troitskoye after debris hit an industrial workshop.
The attacks also caused damage to two electrical substations in Taganrog, with one of the facilities catching fire, Slyusar reported.
Railway operations were temporarily halted after a substation supplying electricity to the network sustained damage. Authorities also shut down a bridge along the R-280 highway in the Neklinovsky district as a precaution.
Meanwhile, in Nizhnekamsk, located in Russia's Tatarstan region, several people were reportedly injured in a separate drone attack, although no fatalities were recorded. Mayor Radmir Belyaev did not disclose the exact number of casualties.
The strikes damaged a residential apartment building and several facilities within an industrial area, prompting authorities to evacuate residents from the affected locations.
In the Rostov region, Taganrog's chief electrical substation engineer died after a drone strike, according to regional Governor Yury Slyusar.
Five additional people were injured across the region. Four suffered injuries when falling drone debris struck their vehicles along a highway and at a fuel station, while another person was wounded in the village of Troitskoye after debris hit an industrial workshop.
The attacks also caused damage to two electrical substations in Taganrog, with one of the facilities catching fire, Slyusar reported.
Railway operations were temporarily halted after a substation supplying electricity to the network sustained damage. Authorities also shut down a bridge along the R-280 highway in the Neklinovsky district as a precaution.
Meanwhile, in Nizhnekamsk, located in Russia's Tatarstan region, several people were reportedly injured in a separate drone attack, although no fatalities were recorded. Mayor Radmir Belyaev did not disclose the exact number of casualties.
The strikes damaged a residential apartment building and several facilities within an industrial area, prompting authorities to evacuate residents from the affected locations.
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