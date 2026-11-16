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Takaichi alienates China, Russia, and her own party

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Scott Foster reports that Sanae Takaichi is simultaneously straining relations with China and Russia while provoking resistance inside her own Liberal Democratic Party. Her harder security posture and fiscally expansionary tax policy are adding diplomatic and market risks as Japanese bond yields rise and the yen weakens.

Germany is mortgaging its youth's future

Diego Faßnacht argues that Germany's economic model is shifting an ever-larger burden onto younger generations through stagnant real wages, high housing costs and rising pension obligations. The result is weakening faith in mainstream politics, growing support for the political extremes and a mounting risk of talent and capital leaving.

Moscow moves to renegotiate European security

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James Davis reports that Moscow is seeking to move negotiations beyond Ukraine toward a broader renegotiation of Europe's security order, while keeping Washington engaged and excluding European governments from the process. Russia is also hardening its settlement terms and resisting any ceasefire that would ease pressure on Kiev.

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