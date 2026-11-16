MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Luxury fashion brand ILLIYEEN is incorporating specialized fabric technologies into its collections to improve comfort and performance in Bangladesh's hot and humid climate.

The brand is using three technologies-CottoCool, CoolTech and SuperAir-to address challenges associated with body heat, perspiration and prolonged wear, according to a press release.

CottoCool is designed to dissipate body heat and move moisture away from the skin. CoolTech provides a cooling sensation on contact, while SuperAir focuses on moisture management to help garments remain lightweight and breathable.

The move reflects growing interest in functional clothing in tropical markets, where garments must maintain comfort beyond the initial wearing experience.

ILLIYEEN is also expanding its use of research and development, digital workflows and technology-driven operations across product development and retail services.

The brand aims to combine these capabilities with traditional luxury attributes, including carefully selected materials, distinctive detailing and craftsmanship.

Its collections draw on cultural references and contemporary design, seeking to build a luxury identity connected to Bangladesh's textile heritage.

By combining material innovation with design and retail technology, ILLIYEEN is positioning fabric performance as an important part of the luxury clothing experience in a climate where heat and humidity present everyday dressing challenges.

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