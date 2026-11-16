Turkish Foreign Minister Joins EU Talks on Regional Security in Brussels
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to visit Brussels on Monday to participate in the Second Ministerial Meeting on Interregional Security and Connectivity, organized under the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council framework.
The gathering is expected to include EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, foreign ministers representing EU member states, and officials from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Moldova, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, according to diplomatic sources.
Discussions are expected to cover political developments affecting regional connectivity, alongside opportunities to strengthen cooperation between participating countries.
During the meeting, Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye's willingness to participate in regional infrastructure and connectivity initiatives, emphasizing the strategic advantages offered by its geographical position and its potential contribution to cross-border cooperation.
He is also expected to call for a more realistic and results-driven approach to Türkiye-EU relations, arguing for practical progress in addressing challenges that increasingly connect countries and regions worldwide.
Furthermore, Fidan will present regional connectivity as an opportunity to advance constructive engagement between Ankara and Brussels, while stressing the importance of restarting high-level discussions covering transportation and energy cooperation.
The gathering is expected to include EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, foreign ministers representing EU member states, and officials from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Moldova, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, according to diplomatic sources.
Discussions are expected to cover political developments affecting regional connectivity, alongside opportunities to strengthen cooperation between participating countries.
During the meeting, Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye's willingness to participate in regional infrastructure and connectivity initiatives, emphasizing the strategic advantages offered by its geographical position and its potential contribution to cross-border cooperation.
He is also expected to call for a more realistic and results-driven approach to Türkiye-EU relations, arguing for practical progress in addressing challenges that increasingly connect countries and regions worldwide.
Furthermore, Fidan will present regional connectivity as an opportunity to advance constructive engagement between Ankara and Brussels, while stressing the importance of restarting high-level discussions covering transportation and energy cooperation.
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