(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 16. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to November 15. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,924,758 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,120,892 rials. On November 15, the euro was priced at 2,122,509 rials.

Currency Rial on November 16 Rial on November 15 1 US dollar USD 1,924,758 1,920,916 1 British pound GBP 2,544,100 2,537,909 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,297,244 2,289,995 1 Swedish króna SEK 190,904 190,529 1 Norwegian krone NOK 201,049 200,664 1 Danish krone DKK 283,792 283,219 1 Indian rupee INR 20,416 20,381 1 UAE Dirham AED 524,100 523,054 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,179,736 6,168,118 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 695,934 694,560 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,205,411 1,202,777 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 245,329 244,840 1 Omani rial OMR 5,001,371 4,988,525 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,349,380 1,346,047 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,063,174 1,060,899 1 South African rand ZAR 113,719 113,391 1 Turkish lira TRY 38,199 38,114 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,429 23,383 1 Qatari riyal QAR 528,780 527,724 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 127,224 127,061 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,777 15,745 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,304,487 1,301,309 1 Saudi riyal SAR 513,269 512,244 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 5,119,037 5,108,819 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,494,234 1,491,546 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,543,347 1,536,869 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 57,864 57,740 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 917 915 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,275,385 1,273,200 1 Libyan dinar LYD 298,602 298,182 1 Chinese yuan CNY 288,516 287,892 100 Thai baht THB 5,680,436 5,667,049 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 471,075 470,076 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,439,707 1,437,034 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,714,750 2,709,331 1 euro EUR 2,120,892 2,117,303 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 432,578 431,984 1 Georgian lari GEL 742,788 740,951 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 105,659 105,403 1 Afghan afghani AFN 29,329 29,396 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 640,732 641,010 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,131,466 1,129,127 100 Philippine pesos PHP 3,016,964 3,008,735 1 Tajik somoni TJS 208,960 208,311 1 Turkmen manat TMT 549,931 548,850 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,112 2,115

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,120,892 rials and $1 costs 1,924,758 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,66-2,69 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,94-2,97 million rials.