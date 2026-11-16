MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indian electric mobility leader selects Singapore as its regional hub, strengthening its commitment to sustainable public transport across Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBM Electric Vehicles (JBM EV), a global manufacturer of zero-emission electric buses and integrated e-mobility solutions, has established its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore, positioning the city-state as its strategic gateway for regional expansion. The company also unveiled its ECOLIFE e12 electric city bus at Singapore Urban Mobility Week (SUMW) 2026.

The launch marks JBM EV's entry into Singapore's electric mobility market. The ECOLIFE e12 was unveiled by Dr. Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, alongside Mr. Nishant Arya, Chairman, JBM Electric Vehicles. JBM EV is the flagship company of the US$4 billion Indian conglomerate, JBM Group.

The Singapore headquarters will oversee regional marketing and sales, aftersales services, operations and strategic partnerships, strengthening JBM EV's engagement with transport operators and mobility stakeholders across Asia-Pacific.

The ECOLIFE e12 features a lightweight, full-aluminium monocoque body, an Intelligent Transport System designed for Singapore's regulatory requirements and advanced telematics offering real-time vehicle health monitoring. Its Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) includes collision and lane departure warnings, pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot monitoring and driver drowsiness alerts. Additional safety features include 360-degree cameras, cybersecurity protection and fire detection and suppression systems.

JBM EV has over 4,000 electric buses operating globally, having covered more than 500 million kilometres and transported over 1.5 billion passengers. Its orderbook stands at approximately 10,000 buses for delivery over the next two years. Its Indian manufacturing facility has an annual production capacity of 20,000 electric buses.

Its integrated JBM E-Verse ecosystem encompasses fast-charging infrastructure, lithium-ion batteries, energy storage and power infrastructure, enabling end-to-end electric mobility solutions.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Nishant Arya, Chairman, JBM Electric Vehicles (P) Ltd., said:“Singapore is a strategic gateway for JBM EV's growth across Asia-Pacific. Its world-class infrastructure, business ecosystem, and regional connectivity make it an ideal base to strengthen partnerships, serve customers across key markets, and accelerate sustainable mobility. From Singapore, we aim to support the region's transition towards smarter, safer and more sustainable public transport, guided by our philosophy of thinking global and acting local.”

JBM EV aims to engage with Singapore stakeholders on opportunities to support the country's electric public transport ambitions.

Contact:

Namita Ramani Sharma

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