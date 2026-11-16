Police Arrest Protesters as Demonstrations Disrupt ASEAN Summit in Manila
(MENAFN) At least two people were injured and several demonstrators detained on Sunday after Philippine police prevented protesters from approaching the venue hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila, according to local reports.
The Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed that at least five individuals were arrested after refusing to leave the vicinity of the Philippine International Convention Center, where the 49th ASEAN Leaders' Summit is taking place.
PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. urged demonstrators to express their positions peacefully and responsibly as several protest activities were expected throughout the regional gathering.
Various human rights organizations have announced plans to stage demonstrations during the summit, including rallies opposing the scheduled visit of US President Donald Trump.
Student organizations have also prepared campus walkouts, while the transport workers' group PISTON has called for a strike coinciding with the summit.
To prevent security disruptions, Philippine authorities have mobilized nearly 23,000 personnel, including more than 19,000 police officers, to protect summit facilities, accommodation sites, transportation corridors and other important locations across the capital.
The police reaffirmed their commitment to respecting citizens' constitutional right to peaceful demonstrations, while calling on protest organizers to coordinate with local authorities and follow regulations governing public gatherings to maintain safety and public order.
The Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed that at least five individuals were arrested after refusing to leave the vicinity of the Philippine International Convention Center, where the 49th ASEAN Leaders' Summit is taking place.
PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. urged demonstrators to express their positions peacefully and responsibly as several protest activities were expected throughout the regional gathering.
Various human rights organizations have announced plans to stage demonstrations during the summit, including rallies opposing the scheduled visit of US President Donald Trump.
Student organizations have also prepared campus walkouts, while the transport workers' group PISTON has called for a strike coinciding with the summit.
To prevent security disruptions, Philippine authorities have mobilized nearly 23,000 personnel, including more than 19,000 police officers, to protect summit facilities, accommodation sites, transportation corridors and other important locations across the capital.
The police reaffirmed their commitment to respecting citizens' constitutional right to peaceful demonstrations, while calling on protest organizers to coordinate with local authorities and follow regulations governing public gatherings to maintain safety and public order.
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