TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- I talk to PPE buyers week in and week out, and one bad habit keeps showing up. They treat safety shoes as just another checkbox for compliance. Auditors say you need foot protection, so they grab the cheapest batch they can find online. It seems like a quick way to cut costs, but it can backfire hard. A single nail puncture or crushed toe stops work cold. You get lost production hours, insurance paperwork, and worker complaints. All those hidden costs usually add up to way more than the extra money you would spend on properly rated footwear. If you supply safety gear or manage site EHS, you really need to understand the S1 to S5 rating system under EN ISO 20345.S1 is the starting point. It has a toe cap that handles 200J impact, antistatic properties, and heel energy absorption. This one is only for dry indoor work. Think packing warehouses, light assembly lines, sorting stations. No standing water, no loose sharp metal bits all over the floor. Comfort matters most here. People wear these for long shifts, eight, ten hours a day. Breathability cannot be overlooked. I've seen buyers make a silly mistake here, ordering heavy waterproof safety shoes for indoor staff. Workers end up with sweaty, sore feet, and they hate wearing them. That's a waste of money, plain and simple.S2 keeps all the S1 features, plus water-repellent upper material. It can handle light rain, random spills, wet cleaning zones. But here's the thing most new buyers miss: there is no anti-penetration midsole. Do not send S2 out to renovation sites or scrap yards. Nails, broken steel shards, sharp plastic scraps can pierce right through. I had a customer last quarter who did exactly this. Two of his crew got puncture wounds within two weeks. He had to replace the whole order, and the downtime hurt his schedule badly. It's not worth trying to save a little here.S3 is our best repeat seller, no contest. It carries the water-resistant upper, toe cap, antistatic build, and adds the penetration-resistant plate. This is the reliable workhorse for general construction, metal shops, plant maintenance, mixed outdoor yards. A lot of our regular distributors lean heavily on S3 for most of their end clients. It balances protection and price nicely. You don't pay for the full sealed waterproof build like S4, yet you get the puncture defence most sites actually require. It covers most medium-risk jobs without over-specifying.S4 works differently. These are mostly moulded rubber or PVC boots, fully waterproof all over. They still have toe protection and antistatic specs, but no built-in anti-puncture layer. Food processing lines, dairy plants, car wash teams, areas with frequent dilute chemical splashes often go for S4. The sealed design keeps moisture out. The downside is straightforward: they run warm. Workers in hot regions will find them stuffy. You should flag this to your customers upfront, so they don't get flooded with complaints later.S5 sits at the top of this range. It has everything S4 offers, plus the anti-puncture midsole. Demolition sites, waste sorting facilities, recycling yards, chemical spill zones where standing water and sharp debris turn up together are where S5 belongs. It's heavy-duty, built for messy, rough daily use.

Tianjin ZhongQi Growth Technology Co., Ltd.

Tianjin ZhongQi Growth Technology Co., Ltd.

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ZhongQi:Safety Footwear S1 to S5 Picking Foot Protection That Actually Matches Site Hazards News Provided By Globalso November 16, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing



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