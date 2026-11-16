WV, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Educational Consultant Sharletta M. Green of Centered Wholeness Coaching Draws on Scholarship, Ministry, and Teaching to Develop Culturally Responsive LeadersCharleston, West Virginia – Sharletta M. Green is an educator, ordained minister, consultant, and leadership scholar who serves as an Educational Consultant with Centered Wholeness Coaching. With more than 20 years of experience, she has dedicated her career to helping individuals and communities grow through education, faith, and service. Her path has spanned high school teaching, full-time pastoral ministry, higher education, and curriculum development. That range has given her a distinctive perspective on leadership across diverse settings. Driven by a passion for fostering equitable change, she is committed to empowering learners, developing leaders, and creating environments where people and communities can thrive.Sharletta's academic journey reflects a lifelong commitment to learning. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from West Virginia State University and a Master of Arts in Sociology from Marshall University, where she focused on race relations and the sociology of religion. She later completed a Master of Divinity at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University. She then earned her Ph.D. in Global Leadership and Change from Pepperdine University's Graduate School of Education and Psychology. She completed that doctorate while navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and caring for her aging grandparents. Her doctoral research explored Black social activists' strategies for developing and implementing equitable policies from Reconstruction to the Civil Rights Movement, and the impact of those strategies on leadership and community change, laying the groundwork for her practical framework, The Green Model for Equitable Change© 2025.Today, Sharletta puts that research into practice through her four-pillar model for equitable change centered on cultivating relationships, building knowledge, developing communities, and collaborating. She incorporates the framework into curriculum development for youth civic engagement programs and into her consulting initiatives. She also mentors doctoral students as they complete their research and applied projects. Her specialties include global leadership and change, culturally responsive leadership, civic engagement education, and curriculum development. She is a member of the International Leadership Association, the Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management, the Academy of Religious Leadership, Black Professionals in International Affairs, and the Association of Pan-African Doctoral Scholars.Sharletta attributes her success to the unwavering support of her family, especially her grandparents, who believed in her gifts from an early age. Her faith has provided a strong spiritual foundation, giving her the strength and confidence to pursue opportunities and overcome obstacles. She also recognizes that her journey has been made possible by the sacrifices of those who came before her. For her, success means more than personal achievement; it also means creating opportunities and pathways for future generations.The best career advice Sharletta has received is to know what she knows and to know what she does not know. That perspective has taught her the value of humility, continuous learning, and seeking guidance from others. Convinced that success is built in community, she treasures the mentors, coaches, trusted friends, and supporters who have challenged and encouraged her and helped her grow throughout her career.To young women entering education and leadership, Sharletta offers encouragement to release unrealistic expectations about what success should look like or when it should arrive. She advises them to stay grounded in who they are while remaining open to new opportunities and unexpected paths. She urges them not to be afraid to ask for help, to embrace vulnerability, and to keep moving forward even in moments of uncertainty. What seems like failure, she notes, can sometimes lead to a greater purpose. Most importantly, she encourages them to build meaningful relationships and to remain authentic at every stage of their journey.Sharletta sees significant opportunity in her field. She values the ability to write, conduct research, publish, and present internationally while building relationships with scholars and professionals from diverse backgrounds. These experiences open the door to meaningful collaboration and the exchange of ideas across cultures. She also recognizes important challenges. Education is evolving rapidly, requiring leaders to adapt while staying true to themselves. Resistance to diversity and inclusion initiatives can also arise, making it essential to keep advocating for culturally responsive leadership that reflects perspectives beyond traditional Western frameworks.Integrity, authenticity, and love are the values that guide Sharletta in both her work and her personal life. To her, integrity means keeping her word and communicating honestly when circumstances change. Authenticity means showing up as her true self in every space rather than trying to fit someone else's expectations. Above all, she sees love as something demonstrated through action, by caring for others, serving with purpose, and building meaningful relationships.Looking ahead, Sharletta is excited about her current writing projects. She wrote a 31-day devotional,“On The Frenge,” now available on Amazon, that encourages people who may feel on the margins of faith communities to discover God's voice for themselves through reflection and spiritual growth. She is also working on an academic book that examines how inherited narratives and stereotypes shape the way people perceive one another, while encouraging honest dialogue and global leadership perspectives.Grounded in scholarship, faith, and a deep commitment to service, Sharletta continues to equip current and future leaders to create lasting change in their organizations and communities. Through her teaching, consulting, mentoring, and writing, Sharletta M. Green shows that leadership rooted in relationships, authenticity, and love can open pathways for generations to come.Learn More about Sharletta M. Green:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Sharletta M. Green Equips Leaders and Communities for Equitable Change Through Faith and Service News Provided By Influential Women November 16, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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