TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Director of Talent Acquisition Operations at WD, Dai Strong Builds Scalable Talent Organizations That Connect People Strategy With Business OutcomesHockley, Texas – Dai Strong, Director of Talent Acquisition Operations at WD, helps organizations transform how they attract, hire, and develop talent in an AI-driven world. With more than 20 years of global leadership experience, she specializes in building scalable talent organizations that link people strategy directly to business results. Her expertise spans talent acquisition, talent management, employer brand, HR technology, AI, workforce strategy, executive coaching, learning and development, and organizational transformation. Dai earned a bachelor's degree in public relations and journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.Throughout her career, Dai has led global teams across North America, Europe, and Asia. She has modernized recruiting technology, implemented AI-powered hiring solutions, redesigned operating models, and partnered with executive leadership to solve complex workforce challenges. Her passion lies in creating hiring experiences that are faster, smarter, more equitable, and aligned with business strategy. In her view, the future of work is not about replacing people with AI but about enabling people through it. She sees the winning organizations as those that combine technology with human leadership, building cultures where innovation, performance, and purpose thrive together.Dai attributes her success to faith, a commitment to continuous learning, strong personal values, meaningful networking, and the courage to lead even when the path felt uncertain. The best career advice she ever received was to step out on faith and believe in herself. Early in her leadership journey, she doubted whether she was truly capable of managing people. A mentor encouraged her to trust her abilities and reminded her that she was smart, capable, and ready. That encouragement gave her the confidence to accept a leadership role in 2007, a decision she has never regretted.For young women entering human resources, Dai recommends staying current on both HR trends and the industry they support. She encourages them to attend conferences, keep reading, and never stop learning. Building a diverse professional network matters as well, one that reaches beyond HR leaders to include executives, CEOs, and senior leaders outside their immediate function. She also urges them to keep offering their skills, adding value, and positioning themselves as professionals who grow with the field.Dai sees finding the right talent as one of the biggest challenges in her field today. Although many people are seeking work, organizations often search for candidates with very specific, narrow skill sets. Hybrid work requirements have narrowed talent pools even further, making recruitment increasingly competitive. To stand out in an uncertain market, companies must clearly communicate their culture and employee value proposition.The values that guide Dai, at work and at home, include leading with care and compassion, maintaining high character and integrity, and embracing innovation while staying thoughtful about how new technology is applied. She is results-driven and follows through on her commitments, and she prioritizes working for organizations whose values align with her own. Beyond her corporate role, she volunteers with the Alzheimer's Association, Veterans Community Project, Braven, and Foster Love. She is also an avid foodie who loves exploring new restaurants and a passionate sports fan.Through global leadership, steady faith, and a belief that technology should elevate people rather than replace them, Dai has helped organizations rethink how they find and grow talent. Her work stands as a reminder that the most effective hiring strategies are both innovative and deeply human, a principle that defines the career of Dai Strong.Learn More about Dai Strong:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Dai Strong, Shapes the Future of Talent Acquisition by Pairing Human Leadership With AI News Provided By Influential Women November 16, 2026, 06:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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