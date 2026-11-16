iDA12 Boundary Free FusionMow Robotic Mower with LiDAR and RTK

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Yard Force's Bologna presentation brought together the 58V REVO mower, robotic mowers and battery garden equipment for European distribution partners.

BOLOGNA, ITALY, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yard Force, the lawn and garden equipment brand of SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd., presented its mowing and outdoor maintenance portfolio at EIMA International 2026, held at BolognaFiere from 10 to 14 November. The presentation at Hall 34, Stand A/9, under the exhibitor name SUMEC, brought together the 58V REVO cordless mower, robotic lawn mowers without boundary wire and equipment for a broad range of garden tasks.

For specialist retailers and distribution partners, the range connects two practical questions: how to make walk-behind mowing easier to control, and how to match robotic navigation to different garden layouts. These product directions sit alongside battery platforms and conventional mowing equipment, allowing partners to assess a wider outdoor maintenance offer.

58V REVO brings steering assistance to the operator's hands

The 58V REVO mower places direction, working pace and grass management at its automotive-inspired control handle. The handle integrates a Pro Screen display, while Active Turn assistance uses left and right levers to engage the steering motors. The system is designed to reduce the effort involved in changing direction and manoeuvring around obstacles.

The presented configuration combines a 46 cm cutting width with a brushless motor, variable travel and cutting speeds, and electric selection between mulching and collection. Seven cutting-height settings cover 25–75 mm, with a 60-litre grass bag for collection.

Four approaches to robotic mowing without boundary wire

The i600, i800L, iDA12 and iVR20 portfolio covers specified lawn areas from 600 to 2,000 m2. Each model offers a different combination of sensing, positioning and drive configuration, giving dealers a way to discuss garden requirements rather than lawn area alone.

The i600 uses AI vision to identify lawn boundaries and obstacles. The i800L adds LiDAR for mapping and navigation. The iDA12 combines LiDAR, AI vision and four-wheel drive, while the iVR20 combines RTK satellite positioning, LiDAR and AI vision with four-wheel drive. App connectivity supports remote mower management. Model selection and installation requirements should be assessed for the intended site.

A portfolio extending beyond mowing

The wider range includes 4V VITA tools for balcony gardening and household tasks, 12V iFlex equipment for urban gardens, and the 20V CR20 platform for trimming, hedge cutting, sawing, blowing and portable pressure cleaning. The mowing offer also spans compact cordless machines, the 46 cm LM C46 with an integrated LFP battery, a battery ride-on mower with an approximately 96 cm cut, and petrol models including a 76 cm wide-cut mower. Pressure washing complements the range with equipment for patios, paths and other outdoor surfaces.

Lin Yinlu

SUMEC FRANCE Sarl

+49 15231436106

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Yard Force presents REVO mower control and wire-free robotics at EIMA 2026 News Provided By MEROTEC GmbH November 16, 2026, 06:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Technology



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