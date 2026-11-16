MG Ship won a World Technology Award in Dubai for its integrated platform combining real-time shipment tracking, AI route optimisation, SaaS and trade finance.

- Suki Cheung, CEO of MG ShipDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MG Ship (MGS), an Asia-born logistics technology company, has been honoured at the World Technology Awards in Dubai. The recognition highlights MG Ship's integrated logistics platform, which combines omnichannel shipment visibility, AI-powered route optimisation and carrier recommendations, SME-friendly SaaS services, and trade-financing support.MG Ship was recognised alongside technology companies from the UAE, the United States, Türkiye, Poland and major European markets, in a programme that received applications from 52 countries. The Awards assess nominees across innovation, measurable results, customer experience, market impact and supporting evidence.Real-Time Data That Reduces Shipping RiskMG Ship's omnichannel visibility platform gives businesses a live, consolidated view of shipments across sea, air, rail and road. By tracking milestones, exceptions, delays and carrier performance in real time, companies can identify potential disruptions earlier and act before they escalate into missed deliveries, excess inventory or customer-service failures.Real-time tracking enables earlier detection of port congestion, vessel delays, customs issues and transit exceptions. It also supports more reliable delivery planning, better inventory replenishment and clearer communication with customers. By reducing reliance on manual updates and fragmented carrier systems, MG Ship helps businesses lower operational uncertainty and make more informed carrier and routing decisions.For retailers, manufacturers and SMEs, this means fewer surprises across the supply chain and greater ability to protect sales, service levels and working capital.From Tracking Data to Capital OpportunitiesReal-time logistics data does more than improve operations; it can also create a stronger foundation for trade financing. When shipment status, transit milestones, documentation status and delivery performance are visible and verifiable, businesses can present a more transparent picture of their trade activity to financiers.MG Ship's platform helps businesses turn operational visibility into financial opportunity. Better visibility of expected arrival dates and potential delays supports more accurate cash-flow planning, while verified shipment milestones and exception records can help businesses demonstrate operational credibility to lenders, trade-finance providers and investors.With clearer visibility into goods in transit and upcoming receivables, businesses may be better positioned to pursue invoice financing, purchase-order financing, supply-chain financing or other capital solutions. By connecting logistics performance with financial readiness, MG Ship helps businesses reduce risk while increasing their ability to access the capital needed to grow.AI-Powered Route Optimisation and Carrier RecommendationsMG Ship's AI capabilities build on real-time tracking data to support smarter logistics decisions. The platform evaluates route options, transit times, disruption risks, costs and carrier performance to recommend more reliable and cost-effective shipping choices.This helps businesses move beyond reactive decision-making. Instead of choosing carriers or routes based only on quoted price, companies can consider reliability, expected transit time, historical performance and potential disruption exposure. The result is stronger protection for margins, delivery commitments and cash flow.SME-Friendly SaaS With Trade-Finance SupportA key differentiator for MG Ship is its SME-friendly SaaS model. The company makes enterprise-grade visibility, analytics and optimisation tools accessible through scalable subscription services, allowing smaller businesses to adopt advanced logistics technology without major upfront investment.MG Ship also addresses the working-capital challenges that often accompany international trade. Through trade-financing services, the company helps businesses manage the gap between placing orders, shipping goods and receiving payment, supporting smoother procurement, shipment execution and supplier relationships.“Being recognised at the World Technology Awards in Dubai is a meaningful milestone for MG Ship and for the Asian technology ecosystem we represent,” said Suki Cheung, CEO of MG Ship.“Our focus is to make global trade more intelligent, transparent and financially resilient. Real-time visibility is not only about knowing where a shipment is-it is about helping businesses reduce risk, plan with confidence and unlock capital opportunities.”A More Complete Logistics Technology PlatformMG Ship's product approach brings together capabilities that are often managed separately. Its omnichannel visibility tools provide real-time shipment tracking, exception management and improved supply-chain control. Its AI-powered route optimisation and carrier-recommendation capabilities help businesses make smarter routing decisions and reduce disruption exposure.At the same time, MG Ship's SME-friendly SaaS services make advanced logistics technology accessible and scalable for growing businesses. Its trade-financing support helps companies manage working capital, improve cash-flow planning and pursue capital opportunities with greater confidence.This integrated model positions MG Ship as more than a tracking provider. It is building a logistics technology ecosystem that helps businesses operate more efficiently, manage trade risk and pursue growth with greater financial confidence.Global Recognition of Product InnovationThe World Technology Awards recognise companies across software, SaaS, AI, cybersecurity, cloud and e-commerce for innovation, adoption and measurable impact. Its published evaluation criteria include innovation, business performance, customer experience, market impact, growth and supporting evidence.MG Ship's recognition reflects the relevance of its product strategy: practical AI, transparent visibility, accessible SaaS and financial enablement for businesses operating in increasingly complex global trade environments.Representing Asia on a Global StageWith participants and winners from the UAE, the United States, Türkiye, Poland and leading European countries, the World Technology Awards provides an international platform for technology companies to connect, exchange ideas and showcase innovation.MG Ship will continue to expand its AI-driven logistics intelligence capabilities across Asia, the Americas and Europe, supporting businesses with smarter carrier decisions, predictive route optimisation, real-time supply-chain control and trade-finance solutions.About MG ShipMG Ship (MGS) is a logistics technology company transforming global supply chains through predictive AI, real-time visibility and data-driven trade insights. Rooted in Asia and serving global markets, MG Ship combines omnichannel supply-chain expertise with advanced technology to deliver transparent, resilient and cost-efficient solutions.Its platform brings together omnichannel, multimodal shipment visibility; AI-powered route optimisation and carrier recommendations; scalable, SME-friendly SaaS logistics services; and trade-financing support that helps businesses manage cash flow and pursue capital opportunities.About the World Technology AwardsThe World Technology Awards recognise technology companies for innovation, adoption and measurable impact across 192 industry and sector categories. The programme includes a merit-based evaluation process, a 10-day client-and-partner voting stage and a final jury review, culminating in a global gala ceremony in Dubai.

Ms. Heidi Chong

MG Ship

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MG Ship Honoured at the World Technology Awards in Dubai, Representing Asia Among Global Technology Leaders News Provided By MG Ship November 16, 2026, 06:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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