

EQS Newswire / 16/11/2026 / 14:10 UTC+8

November 16, the Trump administration's comprehensive "AI Action Plan" came to light, aiming to drive innovation, reduce regulation, and leverage institutions such as the U.S. Export-Import Bank to actively promote the export of U.S.-made chips and AI tools, while accelerating the approval process for data centers. Previously, Trump had already announced an AI investment plan exceeding US$90 billion, and the global AI computing-power infrastructure has entered a new round of explosive growth. Seizing the opportunity created by the surging global demand for AI computing power, Envision Greenwise (01783) has been highly active recently, achieving major breakthroughs in both its computing-power business and earnings growth: On November 15, Envision Greenwise announced that it had entered into a non-binding strategic cooperation framework agreement with a leading artificial intelligence foundation model company for computing-power services, under which the company will provide schedulable and quantifiable computing-power resources and related technical services to the AI model company through its high-performance GPU server computing cluster. The company shall provide a computing-power supply of up to 12,400P (FP16) and no less than 6,200P (FP16) on or before December 31, 2027, supporting FP16, FP8, FP6, and FP4 precision, while the AI model company intends to give the company priority in procuring computing-power services of such scale under equivalent terms. At the same time, the company's computing-power layout is rapidly translating into financial momentum. On November 12, Envision Greenwise announced that it expects to record a net profit of more than HK$55 million for the six months ended September 30, 2026, a sharp increase of over 280% compared with the net profit of approximately HK$14.4 million recorded for the same period in 2025, demonstrating strong earnings growth momentum. As the U.S. "AI Action Plan" advances and global AI investment expands, data centers and the export of computing-power tools have become the focus of attention. Through its high-performance GPU computing cluster, Envision Greenwise is not only responding to the urgent demand for AI infrastructure construction, but has also established its first-mover advantage in the computing-power services sector, backed by partnerships with leading clients and robust earnings growth. 16/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

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